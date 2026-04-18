Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot would 'love' Premier League midfield signing but Bayern Munich lurk ahead of summer

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Apr 2026 20:06

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are monitoring Archie Gray and could make a move if Tottenham Hotspur are relegated from the Premier League, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds will hope to get the better of Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday, though after losing against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, few fans are heading into the weekend's clash with optimism.

Arne Slot's side have struggled in a number of areas all season, and arguably their weakest areas has been midfield, with both Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister experiencing difficulties.

After the troubles of 2025-26, it may be sensible to bring in players with Premier League experience if they are to improve next season.

The Daily Mail claim that Slot's Liverpool and Vincent Kompany's Bayern could move for Tottenham's Gray if Spurs suffer relegation from the top flight.

© Imago / Sportimage

Archie Gray assessed: Liverpool's replacement for Ryan Gravenberch?

Gray has been used in multiple positions during his time with Tottenham, including in midfield, right-back and centre-back.

When he broke through at Leeds United, fans expected to have a long-term future in the middle of the pitch, and perhaps he could be used as successor to Gravenberch.

ARCHIE GRAY 2025-26 Appearances: 34 Goals: 2 Assists: 3

The Liverpool man has primarily been used as a defensive midfielder under Slot, but his limited passing range has been problematic for some time, and using him as a number eight could get more from him.

Gray is only 20 and would undoubtedly need time to settle into life at Anfield, but his ability in possession would complement Gravenberch's ability to carry the ball forward.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Can Liverpool beat Bayern Munich with Arne Slot in charge?

There are significant doubts about the future of Slot at Anfield, as while a number of reports have indicated that the club intend to stick by him, he only has a year left on his contract.

Prospective signings might be hesitant about joining Liverpool unless there is clarity about the direction of the team over the coming seasons.

Even if Liverpool give Slot a new contract or hire a new manager, they may still find it difficult to beat Bayern Munich to signings given Kompany's side are arguably the best team in Europe.