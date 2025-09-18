Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.





Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 41

Brighton wins: 12

Draws: 8

Spurs wins: 21

Given Brighton & Hove Albion's relatively modest top-flight history, the Seagulls and Tottenham Hotspur have not been regular foes down the years, and their final-day Premier League meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2025 was just their 41st competitive meeting since their maiden battle in 1903.

Spurs have come up trumps in 21 of those matches to lead the way in the head-to-head column, but Brighton have earned a respectable 12 victories of their own, while another eight contests have ended all square.

However, not since April 2018 - a 1-1 draw at the Amex during Brighton's debut season in the Premier League - have the points been evenly split, as there has been a winner and a loser in each of the last 15 matches between the two clubs.

Spurs have emerged victorious from nine of those showdowns, albeit not in either game in 2024-25, where Ange Postecoglou's men lost a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 away defeat before being thumped 4-1 at home on the final weekend.

The Lilywhites did come up trumps at home against a Roberto De Zerbi-less Brighton in February 2024, although they needed a last-gasp Brennan Johnson goal in that hard-fought 2-1 victory.

A matter of weeks beforehand, Brighton conquered Postecoglou's team at the Amex in a 4-2 thriller, where the Seagulls stormed into a 4-0 lead against the lacklustre Lilywhites before Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies made the scoreline slightly more respectable.

Since that aforementioned draw in 2018, Brighton and Tottenham followed a very peculiar pattern of results; over 13 matches up to October 2024, two Spurs victories have preceded a Seagulls win, with the North London club last winning three in a row against the Brighton between 2005 and 2017.

Goals are usually a guarantee in this fixture too, as from their 41 previous battles, only one has ended in a goalless draw - a 1977 Division Two clash at White Hart Lane.

Speaking of goals, Harry Kane found the back of the net 10 times in this fixture for Tottenham - by far and away the most of any player in this fixture - while another ex-Spurs forward in Garth Crooks is second on the list with three.

Last 20 meetings

May 25, 2025: Spurs 1-4 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 06, 2024: Brighton 3-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2024: Spurs 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2023: Brighton 4-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Spurs 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 08, 2022: Brighton 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 16, 2022: Spurs 0-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Mar 16, 2022: Brighton 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 05, 2022: Spurs 3-1 Brighton (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Jan 31, 2021: Brighton 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2020: Spurs 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2019: Spurs 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 05, 2019: Brighton 3-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2019: Spurs 1-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Sep 22, 2018: Brighton 1-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 17, 2018: Brighton 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2017: Spurs 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2014: Spurs 2-0 Brighton (League Cup Round Four)

Jan 08, 2005: Spurs 2-1 Brighton (FA Cup Third Round)

Apr 02, 1983: Brighton 2-1 Spurs (First Division)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

May 25, 2025: Spurs 1-4 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 06, 2024: Brighton 3-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2024: Spurs 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2023: Brighton 4-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Spurs 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 08, 2022: Brighton 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 16, 2022: Spurs 0-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Mar 16, 2022: Brighton 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 31, 2021: Brighton 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2020: Spurs 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

