Preview: Kasimpasa vs Eyupspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 13 Mar 2026 23:15

Two of the Turkish Super Lig’s most troubled sides will meet at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu on Sunday afternoon as Kasimpasa host Eyupspor in what could prove to be a pivotal relegation six-pointer.

The hosts currently occupy the first spot inside the drop zone, but they trail their opponents by only one point, with Eyupspor sitting just outside the relegation places.

Match preview

It has been a bruising campaign for Kasimpasa, whose 14-year stay in the Turkish top flight is under serious threat as the season approaches its decisive stage.

The Apaches arrive for this clash with only one win from their last 12 league matches (5D, 6L), and that lone success came in a dramatic 3-2 victory over bottom-placed Fatih Karagumruk, while their most recent outing ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Konyaspor.

Pressure continues to build on head coach Emre Belozoglu, who has overseen just one victory in 11 league matches since his appointment in early December, drawing five and losing five during that period.

With their only win coming against the league’s bottom side, Kasimpasa will view Sunday’s meeting as a crucial opportunity to revive their survival hopes, although the reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Home form has been a major concern for the hosts who have managed just one win from 11 league matches at their own ground this season, collecting fewer home points than any other side in the division.

Interestingly, the three previous meetings between these clubs have produced no draws, as Kasimpasa won the first two encounters, while the Eyup side claimed victory in the most recent clash, with every win in the fixture coming via a clean sheet.

© Iconsport / Seskim / Icon Sport

Eyupspor arrive with their own anxieties as the battle for survival intensifies, with the visitors having secured just one victory from their last seven competitive matches (2D, 4L), leaving them precariously positioned just above the relegation line.

Their campaign has been marked by a sharp decline, as the team, who were once considered ambitious newcomers capable of challenging for a top-six finish, have now found themselves firmly in survival mode after a turbulent season that has already seen three different managers take charge.

Current boss Atila Gerin initially steadied the team following his appointment in early January, guiding them through a four-match unbeaten run (2W, 2D); however, that brief resurgence has faded.

Eyupspor now enter this match without a win in their last three competitive games (1D, 2L), and their latest outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Kocaelispor, with Serdar Dursun converting an early sixth-minute penalty that ultimately decided the match.

The loss also extended the visitors’ goal drought to three matches, highlighting a season-long problem in attack, as no team in the league has scored fewer goals than the visitor’s tally of just 19 so far.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

W

D

L

D

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

L

W

D

L

Eyupspor form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Seskim/Icon Sport

Kasimpasa will once again be without midfielder Haris Hajradinovic, who has been sidelined since September due to a knee injury.

The hosts may also have to cope without Kamil Ahmet Corekci, Kerem Demirbay and Emre Tasdemir, all of whom remain doubts ahead of kickoff.

Eyupspor, meanwhile, have no confirmed absentees, though Dorin Rotariu, Taras Stepanenko and Anil Yasar are all doubtful.

Brazilian right-back Lucas Calegari has created the most big chances for the visitors this season (two), though he is expected to start on the bench.

Meanwhile, Turkish striker Umut Bozok, who has scored four league goals this term, is likely to lead the line again as Eyupspor attempt to end their recent scoring drought.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Ganniotis; Winck, Becao, Arous, Frimpong; Baldursson, Kahveci; Benedyczak, Ben Ouanes, Diabate; Tosun

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Yilmaz; Ulvan, Ozyurt, Onguene, Meras; Gezek, Taskin, Legowski; Torres, Bozok, Pintor

We say: Kasimpasa 1-1 Eyupspor

This relegation six-pointer in the Turkish Super Lig could be a tense and cagey affair, with both sides struggling for form and goals.

Kasimpasa have been poor at home this season, while Eyupspor arrive on a goal drought that has severely limited their chances of picking up wins – with pressure high and confidence low on both sides, a stalemate appears the most likely outcome in a tight survival battle.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.