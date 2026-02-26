Preview: Kasimpasa vs Caykur Rizespor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 26 Feb 2026 14:01

It will be a clash of two teams whose safety is yet to be guaranteed when Kasımpasa face Caykur Rizespor on Saturday at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in a gameweek 24 Super Lig encounter.

Sitting 16th in the standings, the hosts are currently embroiled in the relegation scrap, which could see their 14-year participation in the top division come to an end, while Rizespor have a little leeway as they are four points clear of the drop zone.

Match preview

Kasımpasa have enjoyed a 14-year stay in the Turkish top flight, but their run in the league could be truncated at the end of the season if results do not improve as soon as possible, with 13 matches left in the campaign.

That said, the fate of Emre Belozoglu’s team is not any closer to being sealed, as they are just one point adrift of safety, meaning a late turnaround in fortunes to ensure their survival is achievable for the Istanbul-based team.

Nevertheless, their run of results under former Turkish international Belozoglu has been less than impressive, managing a victory and two draws across nine league fixtures since he was brought in during early December.

A ray of hope was ignited in round 22 when they edged Fatih Karagumruk in a derby to earn their first win under Belozoglu, before following that up with an impressive 1-1 draw against second-placed Fenerbahce.

While they have experienced a myriad of problems in the ongoing campaign, their inability to make the most of playing in front of fans is the most troubling.

One win in 11 home fixtures for the Apaches hardly inspires confidence, and certainly not the form of a team looking to maintain their top-flight status.

However, that may likely change this weekend, as their ground will be brimming with vociferous support and an air of confidence around the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Saturday.

Rizespor boosted their chances of survival after they claimed an efficient 2-0 triumph over Kocaelispor in front of the home crowd in gameweek 23.

The outcome ensured that they earned their first win in eight competitive fixtures and their fifth victory in the league this term. Now up to 11th position in the table, the Black Sea Sparrowhawks now have some wriggle room, as they are four points clear of the relegation zone.

Saturday’s encounter allows the visitors to move further clear of the relegation zone and claim back-to-back wins for the first time in the league this season.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

L

L

W

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

D

L

D

W

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

D

D

D

L

D

Team News

Kasımpasa will enter this fixture with a few injuries and suspensions, and as such, they will be without their full squad.

Morthada Ben Ouanes was sent off in added time in his team’s last game against Fenerbahce, and subsequently, he will sit out this fixture.

Similarly, Cafu is also suspended due to yellow card offences, while Haris Hajradinovic is out with a knee injury, which has kept him out of action since August.

Rizespor will arrive with an almost fully fit squad for this encounter, and Recep Ucar will be spoilt for choice on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Khusniddin Alikulov will not be named in the travelling squad, as he has missed his team’s last six matches.

Forward Valentin Mihaila has four goals to his name after 12 matches, and he will be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Hojr, Sagnan, Pala, Sakaydin; Laci, Antalyalii, Olawoyin; Mihaila, Dervisoglu, Mebude

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Ganniotis; Corekci, Opoku, Arousi, Frimpong; Baldursson, Kahveci; Buljubasic, Benedyczak, Diabate; Tosun

We say: Kasimpasa 1-1 Caykur Rizespor



This fixture is on a knife-edge, and given the uncertainty surrounding both sides, this encounter is likely to be fiercely contested, with few scoring chances at both ends. Therefore, we reckon this match will end in a 1-1 draw.

