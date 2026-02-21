Preview: Fenerbahce vs Kasimpasa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 21 Feb 2026 19:47

Following a crushing 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Europa League, Fenerbahce turn their attention back to domestic matters as they host Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig, determined to maintain pressure in the title race.

The Yellow Canaries remain unbeaten in the league after 22 matches (15W, 7D), yet they sit three points behind leaders Galatasaray, meaning any slip-up at this stage could prove costly in their pursuit of the crown.

Match preview

The Europa League setback carried added sting, as former Fenerbahce boss Vitor Pereira — appointed Forest manager just four days before the first leg — masterminded a commanding victory that left his old side facing a daunting task in the return fixture at the City Ground.

While hopes of a European comeback linger, Fenerbahce must quickly refocus on league duties, where they have been formidable throughout the campaign.

Prior to the Forest defeat, Domenico Tedesco’s men were in scintillating form, winning four consecutive matches across all competitions and scoring at least three goals in each of their three games beforehand.

That run included a dramatic 3-2 victory over Trabzonspor in a high-stakes league encounter, making the inability to find the net against Forest an uncharacteristic blip rather than a worrying trend.

Back on home soil, Fenerbahce will feel confident against a Kasimpasa side they have not lost to in their last 13 competitive meetings (12W, 1D).

However, complacency must be avoided, especially as the reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw — a result that would feel far more damaging now given the narrow margin in the title race.

Kasimpasa arrive with renewed belief after ending a nine-match league winless streak (3D, 5L) with a 3-2 triumph over Fatih Karagumruk.

The Apaches raced into a three-goal lead by the 71st minute, before withstanding a late rally from the opposition, securing their first victory under Emre Belozoglu.

Despite that breakthrough, they remain in the bottom three, sitting 16th in the standings with 19 points, one point and one spot away from safety after 22 league matches.

Away form remains a concern, however, with Kasimpasa having lost their last three league matches on the road and are winless in four (1D, 3L), with defeats against top-three sides Trabzonspor and Galatasaray underlining the scale of the challenge awaiting them in Istanbul.

Team News

Fenerbahce will be without Edson Alvarez, who continues to recover from injury, while Milan Skriniar is a doubt after being forced off early against Forest.

Marco Asensio, the club’s leading league scorer with 10 goals, will once again be pivotal in attack as the Yellow Canaries look to bounce back.

Kasimpasa remain without Haris Hajradinovic, sidelined since October with a knee injury, and Claudio Winck is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Irfan Kahveci, who scored in the recent victory and leads the team for big chances created (five), is likely to be central to any hopes of an upset.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Soyuncu, Oosterwolde, Muldur; Guendouzi, Kante; Musaba, Asensio, Nene; Talisca

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Corecki,Opoku, Becao, Frimpong; Baldursson, Demirbay; Benedyczak, Ouanes, Kahveci; Tosun

We say: Fenerbahce 3-1 Kasimpasa

After suffering a damaging blow to their pride against Forest, Fenerbahce will be desperate to respond in emphatic fashion when they face Kasimpasa.

The only way to restore belief is with a commanding display and a convincing victory, and given the consistency they have shown on the domestic stage this season, the Yellow Canaries are well placed to reassert their superiority and remind everyone of their quality.

