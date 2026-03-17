Preview: Besiktas vs Kasimpasa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 17 Mar 2026 22:49

Besiktas welcome a struggling Kasimpasa side to the Tupras Stadyumu on Thursday evening, with both teams chasing vastly different objectives as the Turkish Super Lig season enters its decisive phase.

The Black Eagles are aiming to strengthen their hold on a European qualification place, while their visitors arrive in Istanbul knowing that another defeat could prove deeply damaging to their top-flight survival hopes.

Match preview

It has been a season of genuine promise for Besiktas under Sergen Yalcin, who has re-established the club as one of the division’s most consistent performers since returning for his second spell in charge.

Yalcin’s side currently sit fourth in the Super Lig table with 49 points from 26 matches, having recorded 14 wins, seven draws and five defeats, and with eight league fixtures remaining, the prospect of European football next season remains firmly within their grasp.

Prior to their recent derby defeat against Galatasaray, Besiktas had assembled an impressive 18-match unbeaten run across all competitions, and although that sequence came to an end, the underlying quality within the squad was quickly reasserted as they responded with a composed 2-0 victory over Genclerbirligi last weekend.

Holding a six-point advantage over fifth-placed Goztepe, the Black Eagles possess a healthy cushion in the race for Europe; nevertheless, they will be keen to finish the campaign strongly rather than rely on that margin.

Recent history, however, suggests this fixture may not be straightforward, as Besiktas are without a win in their last five meetings with Kasimpasa, losing three and drawing the last two 1-1, including the reverse encounter earlier this season.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Kasimpasa travel across Istanbul in a far more precarious position, with the Apaches clinging to their Super Lig status after a difficult campaign and currently sit just two points above the relegation zone.

There have, however, been flickers of encouragement in recent weeks – across their last five matches, Kasimpasa have registered two wins and two draws, slightly reviving hopes of survival.

A dramatic 3-2 home victory over Fatih Karagumruk was followed by an impressive 1-1 draw away at Fenerbahce, where Jim Allevinah struck a late equaliser.

Although a 2-1 defeat at Gaziantep FK briefly halted that momentum, they have since responded with a 1-1 draw at Konyaspor and a narrow 1-0 home win over Eyupspor.

That spirited performance against Fenerbahce, in particular, will offer belief ahead of another daunting trip to face one of the league’s stronger sides – yet their broader league form remains concerning, with no win in their last six league outings (3D, 3L), a statistic that tempers any optimism.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

W

W

L

W

Besiktas form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

L

W

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

L

W

D

L

D

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Besiktas will be without Emirhan Topcu, who is sidelined with a hamstring tear, while Taylan Bulut also remains unavailable.

Their attacking resources are further stretched, as El Bilal Toure continues his recovery from a torn hamstring and is not expected back until late March, with Devrim Sahin likewise ruled out.

Meanwhile, Necip Uysal is nursing a minor knock and will need to pass a late fitness test to feature.

Kasimpasa remain without influential midfielder Haris Hajradinovic, who has been sidelined since August with a knee injury.

Irfan Can Kahveci is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while Adrian Benedyczak and Emre Tasdemir are both doubts ahead of the trip to the Tupras Stadyumu.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanolglu; Murillo, Uduokhai, Agbadou, Yilmaz; Ndidi; Cerny, Kokcu, Asllani, Olaitan; Oh

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Ganniotis; Winck, Becao, Arous, Frimpong; Baldursson, Demirbay; Cafu, Ben Ouanes, Diabate; Tosun

We say: Besiktas 2-1 Kasimpasa

Despite Kasimpasa’s recent improvement and their surprisingly strong record against Besiktas in recent meetings, the hosts should still be confident of securing the points here.

The Black Eagles have been one of the most consistent teams in the league this season and boast a strong home record, while the Apaches continue to struggle for wins away from home.

With greater attacking quality and more at stake in the race for European places, the hosts are likely to edge this encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.