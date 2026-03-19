Man United transfer news: Red Devils could use Altay Bayindir to 'land' Besiktas star this summer

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 10:16 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 10:18

Manchester United could reportedly use unwanted goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to land Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to move for at least two central midfielders this summer, but it is possible that three could arrive, as Casemiro's exit has already been confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is being heavily linked with a departure.

Man United will need options in midfield next season to cope with their expected return to Europe, and Ndidi is believed to be a long-term target for the 20-time English champions.

The Red Devils were linked with the Nigeria international in January but ultimately decided against making a move for the ex-Leicester City midfielder.

Ndidi has made 24 appearances for Besiktas this season, scoring twice and registering one assist, and he has a contract with the Turkish giants until June 2028.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Man United 'planning' Ndidi, Bayindir swap deal with Besiktas

The 29-year-old has huge experience in English football, making over 300 appearances for Leicester City, including 220 outings in the Premier League.

Man United are believed to view Ndidi as the ideal signing to join alongside a couple of big-money arrivals in the middle of the park.

According to Sporx, the Red Devils could use Bayindir to land Ndidi, with the English club potentially offering the Turkish team a swap deal.

Bayindir is a leading target for Besiktas, with the club determined to sign a new goalkeeper during this summer's transfer window.

© Imago

Bayindir is set to leave Man United this summer

The 27-year-old has only made 17 appearances for Man United since making the move to Old Trafford from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023.

However, Bayindir has huge experience in Turkish football, making 145 appearances for Fenerbahce ahead of his switch to the 20-time English champions.

Senne Lammens has now firmly established himself as Man United's number one goalkeeper, and there are expected to be huge changes in that department this summer, with Andre Onana set to be sold, while Tom Heaton will be out of contract at the end of June.

Radek Vitek, who is currently on loan at Bristol City, could potentially provide competition for Lammens during the 2026-27 campaign.