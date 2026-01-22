Man Utd's "secret" midfield transfer target: Ben Jacobs issues update as Wilfred Ndidi links are addressed

By Matt Law | 22 Jan 2026 18:32 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 18:36

Journalist Ben Jacobs has addressed suggestions that Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is the "secret" transfer target that Manchester United are attempting to sign.

Last week, Jacobs said that the 20-time English champions had been in discussions with an unnamed midfielder over a loan move for the remainder of the season.

“There is one secret midfielder that Manchester United held talks with in the last 24 hours,” he told The Football Terrace.

There have since been suggestions that Ndidi is the player in question, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Red Devils have been offered the chance to sign the ex-Leicester City midfielder, who joined Besiktas last August.

"I am in no way saying that Wilfred Ndidi is the 'secret midfielder' as I know people will be saying he's just looking for clicks or bait," Jacobs told The United Stand.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man Utd are being linked with a swoop for Ndidi

"As a journalist you get lots of information about lots of targets and 9/10 times it's information you can't use, as they don't want the name out there or negotiations are at a sensitive point.

"Maybe the buyer/seller doesn't like it being public and may choose not to do business anymore.

"You never quite know as a journalist, as you get lots of information in good faith and if it's off the record there is only so much you can say.

"I was basically told by Manchester United sources and sources around the player, that it's fine to say they are working on a midfielder and it's likely to be loan.

"The name from my point of view is off record information and that's why I am not mentioning it rather than trying to generate clicks or bait anyone.

"If Besiktas do entertain business for Wilfred Ndidi, then a loan with an option or conditional obligation for between €12m (£10.4m)-€15m (£13m) is what I am told from sources.

"For Manchester United, they must decide whether Ndidi even plays if they sign him and if he add value. Of course, also looking at the finances behind the deal as there is a lot of money in Turkish football and Ndidi is really well compensated."

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Would Ndidi be a good signing for Man Utd?

Ndidi started his professional career with Genk before making the move to Leicester City in 2017, and he represented the Foxes on 303 occasions in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and registering 22 assists in the process.

The midfielder has Champions League experience, playing four times in the competition for Leicester, while they have featured 220 times in the Premier League, scoring seven times and registering 14 assists in the process.

Ndidi is a proven performer in England's top flight, and with Casemiro set to depart this summer, it is not impossible to imagine Man United signing three midfielders in 2026.

Indeed, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes could also be on the move, so a huge revamp may be required, and a low-cost deal for Ndidi would make sense considering his experience and skillset.

Ndidi has made 16 appearances for Besiktas this season, scoring once and providing one assist, while he helped Nigeria finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations.