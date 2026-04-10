Preview: Goztepe SK vs Kasimpasa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 10 Apr 2026 10:39 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 10:40

Goztepe SK play host to Kasimpasa on Sunday looking for the win that would keep them in the hunt for fourth position in the Super Lig table.

At a time when the home side trail that spot by six points, the visitors are down in 14th place, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

There was a time earlier in the season when Goztepe were in the kind of form that made a top-four spot more likely than not.

However, just two victories have been recorded from their last 10 matches in Super Lig, those wins coming against teams in the bottom four of the standings.

The 2-0 triumph at Genclerbirligi after the March international break suggested that the enforced rest period had worked wonders.

Nevertheless, Stanimir Stoilov witnessed his side lose 3-1 to Galatasaray last time out, not helped by being 2-0 down after 19 minutes.

As it stands, Goztepe are on course for their highest Super Lig finish since 1970-71, yet they need to get back to winning ways at the Gursel Aksel Stadium having put together a four-game run without success on home territory.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Meanwhile, Kasimpasa have the momentum heading into this contest having clawed their way outside of the bottom three.

A return of 11 points from seven games has kick-started their survival bid, with their wins during that period being against the teams sitting in the bottom three of the standings.

Last time out, a 2-0 victory was recorded over Kayserispor, subsequently moving Emre Belozoglu's side four points clear of the relegation zone with six matches remaining.

With 13 points from 14 away matches, Kasimpasa possess a respectable record on their travels. That said, not since a 2-1 triumph at Alanyaspor in November have they prevailed on away territory.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

L D L D W L

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

D L D W L W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Despite defeat to Galatasaray, Stoilov may be against making major changes to his Goztepe XI.

Efkan Bekiroglu is expected to retain his place ahead of Alexis Antunes in the number 10 role.

The same applies with Janderson over Jeh, despite the Brazilian attacker having scored just once in his last eight Super Lig appearances.

Meanwhile, Kasimpasa will be without midfielder Cafu after his late red card during the win over Kayserispor.

Kerem Demirbay appears in line to replace him in the engine room in what may prove to be the only alteration.

Nicholas Opoku, who has made 23 starts this season, is an alternative in defence if required.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Godoi, Heliton, Altikardes; Kurtulan, Dennis, Miroshi, Cherni; Bekiroglu; Janderson, Juan

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Becao, Arous, Corekci; Demirbay, Baldursson; Kahveci, Diabate, Ouanes; Benedyczak

We say: Goztepe SK 2-1 Kasimpasa

After a poor run of form either side of the international break, Goztepe are on the ropes when it comes to qualifying for Europe. However, we feel that they will get back on track here, despite being pushed hard by an improving Kasimpasa outfit.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.