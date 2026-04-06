Preview: Goztepe SK vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 06 Apr 2026 19:42 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 20:09

With the title race blown wide open following Galatasaray’s defeat last Saturday, the Lions must now regroup and travel to Izmir to face Goztepe SK on Wednesday for their outstanding Turkish Super Lig fixture.

This is a rescheduled round 27 match following the champions’ participation in Europe earlier in the season, but it has now become significantly more important as the Lions sit just one point ahead of second-placed Fenerbahce and must turn their theoretical advantage of a game in hand into a tangible cushion at the top of the table.

Match preview

Galatasaray travelled to face Trabzonspor last weekend with the chance to extend their advantage in the title race, but instead suffered a 2-1 defeat that cut their lead at the summit to a single point.

Although Okan Buruk’s side still have this game in hand, both Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor are now breathing down their necks, meaning a victory on Wednesday would restore a more comfortable four-point gap at the top.

However, the biggest concern remains the absence of striker Victor Osimhen, who missed the defeat against Trabzonspor due to the injury he sustained against Liverpool, with the Lions having now dropped eight points in the eight league matches the Nigerian has missed this season, recording five wins, one draw and two defeats in those games.

With pressure mounting, Buruk must find a way to maintain consistency without the prolific forward, especially as Galatasaray have now lost their last two matches across all competitions when Osimhen has been unavailable.

Despite those concerns, the reigning champions will still take confidence from their dominant record in this fixture, having won their last eight meetings with Goztepe, including a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season at Rams Park.

That said, recent away form will also raise some concerns, with Galatasaray’s last two defeats having come on the road, and they have now lost five of their last eight away matches in all competitions, winning the other three.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Goztepe approach the contest with their own ambitions, with the Izmir club aiming to close the gap to fourth-placed Besiktas to just three points and strengthen their push for European qualification.

Stanimir Stoilov’s side endured a difficult run after the turn of the year, but they ended a six-match winless streak with an important 2-0 victory over Genclerbirligi in their most recent outing, a result that followed four draws and two defeats during the challenging run.

The timing of this fixture may suit the hosts, particularly as they will play at home, where their form has been impressive – unbeaten in six consecutive games at Gursel Aksel Stadyumu, recording three wins and three draws during that stretch.

Overall this season, the Izmir side have suffered just one league defeat on home soil, a narrow 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor, as they have otherwise collected six wins and six draws in front of their supporters and will likely approach this match with a degree of freedom, knowing that avoiding defeat would still represent a positive result.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

D

L

D

W

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

W

W

W

L

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Goztepe will be without defender Malcom Bokele, who is suspended for this match, while experienced full-back Ismail Koybasi also remains unavailable.

Stoilov is expected to retain his familiar three-man defensive structure, with Heliton and Allan Godoi forming the core of the backline, while Amine Cherni provides width and balance across the defensive unit.

For Galatasaray, Osimhen remains sidelined with his arm injury, while Metehan Baltaci continues to serve a suspension related to his involvement in a betting scandal.

Gabriel Sara is also expected to miss another match following the weekend’s defeat, and defender Abdulkerim Bardakci will be unavailable after receiving a red card following an incident after the loss to Trabzonspor.

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is expected to lead the line once again, with the responsibility of filling Osimhen’s absence likely to fall on him as his contract with the club approaches its expiration at the end of the season.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Godoi, Heliton, Bokele; Kurtulan, Dennis, Miroshi, Cherni; Antunes; Janderson, Jeh

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Singo, Sanchez, Jakobs; Lemina, Torreira; Yilmaz, Akgun, Lang; Icardi

We say: Goztepe SK 1-2 Galatasaray

The Trabzonspor defeat has lit a fire under Galatasaray, and this is the kind of match that champions win even without their best player, even in the most hostile of away environments when the pressure is at its most suffocating.

The Lions have done precisely that repeatedly across this four-year dynasty at the top of Turkish football, and while Goztepe are a genuinely formidable home side this season, the visitors’ quality makes the most probable outcome an away win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.