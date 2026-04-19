Arsenal transfer news: Gunners in 'preliminary stages' of £52.2m move for Serie A defender

By Darren Plant | 19 Apr 2026 12:09

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are currently preparing for the biggest match of their season to date, a trip to Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

If Arsenal can avoid defeat at the Etihad Stadium, they will remain as favourites to end a wait of more than two decades for another top-flight crown.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta will naturally want to continue to make changes to his squad once the market reopens in June.

According to Tuttojuve, Cambiaso has been identified as a potential transfer target ahead of 2026-27.

© Iconsport / Ipp

Will Arsenal up Cambiaso interest?

The report claims that negotiations are already in the 'preliminary stages' as the North Londoners weigh up how to strengthen at left-back.

Juventus are allegedly prepared to demand in the region of €60m (£52.24m) for the Italy international.

Whether Arsenal are willing to meet those demands remains to be seen, but they will argue that the 26-year-old's versatility makes him one of their most prized assets.

As well as having a contract until 2029, Cambiaso has contributed eight goals and 16 assists from his 126 appearances for the club.

Although generally regarded as a left-back, Cambiaso can play in all positions down both flanks, making him an invaluable squad member for the Turin-based giants.

© Imago

Why Arteta could push for Cambiaso signing

With Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly in the senior ranks, Arteta is not short of options at left-back.

However, 19-year-old Lewis-Skelly is no longer viewed as someone who is on an upward trajectory and in line to become Arsenal's left-back for years to come.

Therefore, if there is interest in the summer, Arsenal could choose to cash in on the homegrown talent, who has made just two Premier League starts this season.

That would help fund a move for Cambiaso, although there is already an obligation in place to sign Hincapie for £45m at the end of his season-long loan stint from Bayer Leverkusen.