Chelsea vs. Brighton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

A few reunions will be on the cards at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, as Chelsea take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the sixth gameweek of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Seagulls-reinforced Blues will likely be lining up with Robert Sanchez, Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Joao Pedro in the starting XI against their old employers, not to mention the injured Levi Colwill and ineligible Facundo Buonanotte watching on from the sidelines.

The latter was the Club World Cup winners' saviour in midweek, as Enzo Maresca's men came back from a goal down to edge out Lincoln City 2-1 in the third round of the EFL Cup.

However, Brighton did not need Buonanotte to inspire them to a knockout victory of their own, as fellow playmaker Diego Gomez scored an astonishing four goals in the Seagulls' 6-0 battering of Barnsley at Oakwell.

Ahead of Saturday's meeting between Chelsea and Brighton, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head meetings and previous record between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 26

Chelsea wins: 16

Draws: 5

Brighton wins: 5

Meetings between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion have been commonplace since the Seagulls' meteoric rise several years back, but with the visitors plying their trade in the lower divisions for decades, there have only ever been 26 competitive showdowns between the two clubs.

From those 26 contests, 16 have seen Chelsea come out on the correct end of the scoreline, including in September 2024, where Cole Palmer astonishingly became the first player to ever score four goals in one half of Premier League football in a 4-2 thriller.

All three of their meetings in the 2023-24 season also saw Chelsea triumph, the first of which saw the Blues prevail in the EFL Cup first round thanks to a Nicolas Jackson effort.

That 1-0 success preceded a 3-2 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge, before Palmer and Christopher Nkunku ensured that Danny Welbeck's late strike would be inconsequential in a 2-1 Amex Stadium success.

In contrast, Brighton have a mere five competitive wins to shout about versus the Blues, although two of those rare victories arrived in quick succession in 2024-25, as Fabian Hurzeler's men prevailed 2-1 on home soil to dump Chelsea out of the FA Cup a few days before a 3-0 Premier League pummelling.

Two more Seagulls successes came in the 2022-23 Premier League season, where the side led by Roberto De Zerbi did the double over the team to poach Graham Potter from their dugout.

Potter's return to the Amex in October 2022 was a chastening affair for the Englishman, whose side were subjected to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat, before Julio Enciso's cracking strike gave Brighton a 2-1 Stamford Bridge win in April 2023, spoiling Frank Lampard's West London homecoming.

Another five meetings between Chelsea and Brighton have ended level, including three successive Premier League matches between April 2021 and January 2022, prior to which the Seagulls suffered a behind-closed-doors defeat to the Blues in September 2020.

Four Division Two meetings between 1983 and 1989 all went the way of Chelsea, who also overcame Brighton in the third round of the 1972-73 FA Cup and fourth round of the 1966-97 tournament, although they required a replay to get over the line in the latter.

It has been over 90 years since the club's inaugural meeting in the third round of the 1932-33 FA Cup, where Brighton - then a Third Division South team - stunned Chelsea in a 2-1 win before losing to West Ham United in round five.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 14, 2025: Brighton 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 08, 2025: Brighton 2-1 Chelsea (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Sep 28, 2024: Chelsea 4-2 Brighton (Premier League)

May 15, 2024: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 3, 2023: Chelsea 3-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2023: Chelsea 1-0 Brighton (EFL Cup Third Round)

Apr 15, 2023: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2022: Brighton 4-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 18, 2022: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2021: Chelsea 0-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2020: Brighton 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2020: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2019: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2019: Chelsea 3-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2018: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2018: Brighton 0-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2017: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Mar 15, 1989: Brighton 0-1 Chelsea (Division Two)

Oct 29, 1988: Chelsea 2-0 Chelsea (Division Two)

