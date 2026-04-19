Chelsea lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Joao Pedro decision made

By Ben Knapton | 19 Apr 2026 11:24

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior is optimistic about Joao Pedro's chances of being fit for Tuesday's Premier League game against former club Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

The ex-Seagulls striker watched on helplessly as the Blues suffered a 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday evening, a result that marked their fifth defeat in six games both in the Premier League alone and across all competitions.

Pedro was unable to take part against the Red Devils due to a thigh injury, but Rosenior affirmed that the Brazilian's issue is not serious, and he should be back for the midweek encounter.

Pedro's expected return would be timely, as Estevao Willian picked up what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury in the defeat to Man United; Rosenior revealed that the teenager was in tears in the dressing room at half time.

With Estevao almost certainly missing, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto could occupy the wide roles, allowing Pedro to start just behind Liam Delap, whose physical presence could prove handy against the likes of Lewis Dunk.

Enzo Fernandez was also unable to complete the full 90 minutes against the Red Devils, but Rosenior believes that the Argentine was only suffering from cramp, so he ought to be fine to join Moises Caicedo in the double pivot.

The Blues also welcomed defensive mainstay Trevoh Chalobah back from an ankle injury on Saturday night, and the 26-year-old should now threaten Jorrel Hato's place in an otherwise settled defence.

Levi Colwill recently returned to action for the Under-21s after his ACL injury, but Tuesday's game will likely come too soon for a senior comeback, while Reece James (hamstring) is still sidelined.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Pedro, Neto; Delap

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up against Chelsea