Team News: Brighton vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 20 Apr 2026 20:00

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior heads back to an old haunt on Tuesday night, when the Blues battle Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League.

The hosts now lie just one point behind the visitors in the Premier League table thanks to their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Manchester United - their fifth defeat in their last six games.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Brighton and Chelsea.

BRIGHTON

Out: Diego Gomez (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), James Milner (knock)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gross, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Reece James (hamstring), Estevao Willian (hamstring), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban)

Doubtful: Filip Jorgensen (groin), Benoit Badiashile (illness), Enzo Fernandez (calf), Joao Pedro (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Pedro, Neto; Delap