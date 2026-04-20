Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana "apologised" for reaction to substitution during Manchester United defeat

By Darren Plant | 20 Apr 2026 16:17

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior reveals that he has spoken to Wesley Fofana about his negative reaction to being substituted against Manchester United.

For the fifth time in six Premier League matches, the Blues suffered a damaging defeat and are now struggling to qualify for Europe for 2026-27.

Rosenior's side are back in action on Tuesday night as they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Faith has been shown in Fofana since Rosenior's arrival in January, yet that was put at risk by how the Frenchman stormed off the pitch when being replaced in the 81st minute versus the Red Devils.

Fofana appeared to storm down the tunnel, ignoring Rosenior and his staff in the process.

© Iconsport / Dylan Hepworth/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Fofana apologises for Man United incident

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Rosenior told the media that Fofana had apologised for his reaction.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old continues to get the backing of his manager, despite his place in the team being questioned.

He said: "Wes is a very emotional character in a good way. I love him. As a guy, he's not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve. I've spoken to him about it and he's just disappointed that we're losing the game.

"I think he could have shown that emotion in a better way and that's something that I've spoken about but the optics on that is not the reality. The reality is I've got a really good group.

"They are working really, really hard for me and for the staff and for the club. At the moment, the results aren't going that way and then people start reading more into it than what it actually is.

"Wes apologised for his reaction but these are young players who are going to make mistakes in the moment."

© Imago

Pivotal time for Fofana Chelsea career?

While Rosenior referred to Fofana as a "young player", he is now 25 years of age and nearing the end of his fourth campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Fofana's age should not be used as an excuse for his response in this situation, nor should it for the lapses in concentration that have cost Chelsea goals this season.

Positives should be taken from how Fofana has made 33 appearances this season after a range of injury issues.

Nevertheless, he is currently in the bracket of defenders who could be replaced at the end of the campaign if performances do not improve and maturity does not come with experience.