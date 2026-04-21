Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea team news: Alejandro Garnacho decision made as two Blues stars absent

By Darren Plant | 21 Apr 2026 18:49 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 19:01

Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro are both missing from Chelsea's squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

While Pedro was a doubt to face his former club due to a minor calf issue, Palmer's absence is a major surprise as the Blues attempt to end their dismal run in the Premier League.

Despite those star men being left out, winger Alejandro Garnacho is only named on the substitutes' bench, with Liam Rosenior seemingly changing formation.

Chelsea appear to be lining up with a 3-5-2 formation, with Trevoh Chalobah returning at centre-back to play in between Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato.

Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella are in line to start at wing-back, with Romeo Lavia being introduced to the side to partner Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez expected to play further forward.

As a result, Pedro Neto could be deployed as a support striker alongside Liam Delap, who gets another chance despite still not scoring a goal since Rosenior's arrival at the start of the year.

Players such as Josh Acheampong and Marc Guiu will feel disappointed to miss out, with Sports Mole including the pair in three mistakes Rosenior continues to make at Chelsea.

Brighton make three changes for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Fabian Hurzeler has made three changes to his Brighton XI, including handing a start to Georginio Rutter after his last-gasp equaliser at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Carlos Baleba and Kaoru Mitoma have also been included in central-midfield and on the left flank respectively.

Yasin Ayari, the injured Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck are the trio to miss out.

Brighton & Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Hinshelwood, Baleba; Minteh, Gross, Mitoma; Georginio

Subs: Steele, Igor Julio, Dunk, Welbeck, Kostoulas, Ayari, De Cuyper, O'Riley, Veltman

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Gusto, Caicedo, Lavia; Fernandez, Cucurella; Neto, Delap

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Sarr, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Derry, Garnacho, Guiu