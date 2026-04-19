Brighton lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Diego Gomez, Kaoru Mitoma injury blows

By Ben Knapton | 19 Apr 2026 11:13 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 11:24

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler could be forced into a double attacking change for Tuesday's Premier League match against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls came from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, but their point came at a cost, as both Diego Gomez and his replacement Kaoru Mitoma were forced off.

Gomez left the field in tears after suffering an apparent knee injury in the first half - tears that suggested his World Cup hopes could be in jeopardy - while Mitoma was withdrawn with an unspecified knock in the closing stages.

Hurzeler unsurprisingly had no firm information on either player's problem at full time, but Gomez will almost certainly miss out, and the tight turnaround makes Mitoma a serious doubt too.

However, Georginio Rutter has put himself in the frame to replace Gomez after his late leveller against Tottenham, while Maxim De Cuyper could also be drafted into the attack, as Hurzeler drops Jack Hinshelwood in an unenforced change.

De Cuyper was among the scorers in September's 3-1 win for Brighton at Stamford Bridge, where Danny Welbeck bagged a brace, and the veteran striker now boasts a terrific seven goal involvements from eight Premier League appearances against Chelsea for the Seagulls.

From attacking blows to defensive boosts, Lewis Dunk has served a two-game suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards, and the skipper should replace Olivier Boscagli in the backline.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gross, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Brighton