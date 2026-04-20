Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pivotal Premier League game

By Darren Plant | 20 Apr 2026 11:35 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 11:35

Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea square off on Tuesday in what is a potentially-pivotal fixture in the race for European qualification.

Although the home side are in ninth place in the Premier League table and the visitors in sixth, there is just a one-point gap between these two clubs.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the game.

What time does Brighton vs. Chelsea kick off?

Brighton versus Chelsea has been given an 8pm kickoff time, BST.

This is the only Premier League fixture hat will be played on Tuesday evening. However, on Wednesday, Manchester City can go top of the Premier League with a win at Burnley, while Bournemouth host Leeds United.

Where is Brighton vs. Chelsea being played?

Brighton's Amex Stadium, with a capacity of 31,876, will play host to this match.

This was not a happy hunting ground for Chelsea in 2025, who suffered defeats in the FA Cup and Premier League within the space of six days last February.

How to watch Brighton vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Brighton against Chelsea will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Fans with access to Sky Sports can access the Main Event channel on numbers 401 (Sky), 501 (Virgin Media) or 419 (BT/EE TV).

Online streaming

If you have a Sky subscription as part of a TV package, you can also watch the game via the corresponding TV app, such as Sky Go or Virgin TV Go.

Alternatively, supporters can watch the game on NOW TV, which costs £34.99 for a monthly subscription or £14.99 for a day pass.

Highlights

Highlights of Brighton versus Chelsea will be uploaded to various YouTube accounts, including both teams' official channels and the Sky Sports Premier League page.

What is at stake for Brighton vs. Chelsea?

With just six points separating sixth and 14th positions in the Premier League table, any match involving those teams has huge ramifications with regards to the race for European football in 2026-27.

At one stage, Chelsea were regarded as favourites for Champions League qualification, but they now trail fifth-placed Liverpool by seven points courtesy of a run of five defeats in six matches.

Liam Rosenior's side have also gone four Premier League matches without finding the back of the net, ensuring that they are one or two defeats away from finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings.

In sharp contrast, Brighton have recorded 13 points across a six-match run of games, also coming behind on two occasions to draw 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

As a result of Chelsea losing 1-0 at home to Manchester United, Brighton will move two points clear of Chelsea if they can prevail on the South coast.