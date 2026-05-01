Preview: Antalyaspor vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 01 May 2026 10:41

Antalyaspor play host to Alanyaspor on Sunday looking for the win that could move them away from the relegation zone.

At a time when the home side sit in 14th position in the Super Lig table, the visitors to the Antalya Stadium are five points further up the standings in 12th place.

Match preview

Having finished in 15th place - their lowest for fourth season - in 2024-25, Antalyaspor would have hoped for a better season this time around.

Instead, three successive defeats and just one victory in seven league fixtures have left Sami Ugurlu's side scrapping to avoid relegation.

With three matches remaining, Antalyaspor only sit outside of the bottom three on goal difference. A trip to leaders Galatasaray remains on their schedule.

Therefore, after the 2-0 defeat to Goztepe SK last time out, it feels imperative that the Scorpions get back on track in this fixture.

Although they remain with the joint-worst home record in the division, Antalyaspor have picked up eight points from their most recent six such fixtures.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Meanwhile, Alanyaspor possess one of the most unusual away records in European football, posting 10 draws from 15 such encounters.

Furthermore, they have only earned one victory, which came at Konyaspor all the way back on September 13.

Nevertheless, despite failure to win in four games, Joao Pereria's side sit five points clear of the bottom three.

As well as suffering a 3-2 defeat at home to Samsunspor last time out, Alanyaspor have also recently lost to Besiktas in the Turkish Cup, subsequently meaning that they have conceded three goals in successive matches.

Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

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Team News

Ugurlu is expected to make changes to his Antalyaspor XI after they found themselves 2-0 down after 22 minutes at Goztepe.

Georgi Dzhikiya and Soner Dikmen appear most likely to feature after their half-time introductions in that match. Lautaro Giannetti and Dario Saric may miss out.

Abdulkadir Omur could feature in the centre or right of midfield, but Sander van de Streek may keep his place in attack after netting in two of his last four appearances.

Meanwhile, Guven Yalcin and Meschack Elia are in line for recalls after they scored as substitutes versus Samsunspor.

Ibrahim Kaya could miss out, while Steve Mounie is serving a one-match ban for four yellow cards.

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Julian; Yesilyurt, Ozturk, Dzhikiya, Paal; Ceesay; Sinik, Dikmen, Safouri, Storm; Streek

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Aksoy, Lima, Akdag; Hadergionaj, Maestro, Janvier, Ruan; Elia, Yalcin, Hwang

We say: Antalyaspor 1-1 Alanyaspor

With both clubs on losing streaks, we do not expect a game full of quality. While Antalyaspor ideally need three points, they may be content to ensure that they get another point on the board, which the visitors would willingly accept.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.