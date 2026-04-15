Preview: Antalyaspor vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 15 Apr 2026 17:29 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 17:30

Antalyaspor welcome Konyaspor to Corendon Airlines Park on Friday to get round 30 of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig season underway, with the hosts looking to halt the good run of the visitors in a bid to steer further away from the relegation zone.

With only five matches left to play, the hosts have slipped dangerously close to the drop zone in recent weeks, with only five points between them and the bottom three, while the visitors are aiming to continue their push toward a more secure mid-table finish.

Match preview

Antalyaspor head into this encounter sitting 14th in the standings with 28 points from 29 matches, leaving them five points above the relegation places and under pressure to avoid being dragged deeper into the survival fight.

The Scorpions have struggled badly for consistency throughout the campaign, winning just seven league matches all season while suffering 15 defeats, the fourth-most in the division.

Their recent form has done little to ease concerns either, with Antalyaspor winning just one of their last seven Super Lig matches, while they have lost four of those outings and continue to look vulnerable defensively, having conceded 47 goals this term, the fourth-most in the top flight.

After a goalless draw away at Istanbul Basaksehir and a 3-0 win over Eyupspor, it felt like the Scorpions were back to form, but a 4-2 defeat away to Besiktas last time out exposed those frailties once again, meaning the pressure is firmly on the hosts to respond in front of their own supporters.

Despite their league struggles, Antalyaspor can take some encouragement from their recent record in this fixture, having remained unbeaten in the last seven league encounters between them, though six of those have ended in stalemates, while their sole win came at Corendon Airlines Park last season.

© Imago

Konyaspor, meanwhile, travel to Antalya in stronger form and with slightly more breathing room, occupying 10th place in the table with 34 points from 29 matches.

The visitors have enjoyed an upturn in results in recent weeks, unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions (4W, 2D), while they have come out victorious in three of their last five league matches to pull themselves away from immediate danger after spending much of the campaign hovering near the bottom three.

That improved run has been built on greater attacking efficiency, with Konyaspor averaging 1.8 goals per game across their last five outings and beginning to show the kind of cutting edge that had previously been missing, a factor that was evident in their 3-0 win over Fatih Karagrumruk last time out.



However, defensive inconsistency remains an issue for the visitors, who have conceded 41 goals this season and have managed only one clean sheet in their last five league matches.

With six points separating the two sides, victory for Konyaspor would all but end any lingering relegation concerns, and they can be optimistic heading into this one, thanks to their form and the cup win they picked over Antalyaspor in December.

Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

L

D

W

L

Antalyaspor form (all competitions):

L

L

L

D

W

L

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

W

W

D

W

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago

Antalyaspor head into this clash with the full squad available and ready to play, leaving Sami Ugurlu with a wealth of options.

The goalscoring burden will still likely fall once more on the attacking pair of Sander van de Streek and Samuel Ballet, both of who are on a two-game scoring streak.

The hosts are likely to stick with the back-three system, having Georgi Dzhikiya, Lautaro Giannetti and Veysel Sari as the three defenders.

Konyaspor have fitness concerns to manage, with Ufuk Akyol sidelined due to a cruciate ligament injury, while Melih Ibrahimoglu and Jackson Muleka are doubtful due to injury issues.

The visitors also have several players suspended including Josip Calusic, Pedrinho, Guilherme and Alassane Ndao all banned for varying reasons.

Blaz Kramer is in fine form, finding the net in the last two matches and in three of the last four – the Slovenian is expected to lead the charge for Konyaspor up front again.

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Julian; Dzhikiya, Giannatti, Sari; Yesilyurt, Saric, Ceesay, Safouri, Paal; van de Streek, Ballet

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Jo, Yazgili, Demirbag, Kutlu; Goncalves, Jevtovic; Bardhi, Bjorlo, Olaigbe; Kramer

We say: Antalyaspor 1-1 Konyaspor

Konyaspor arrive in better form, but Antalyaspor's home advantage and solid recent record in this fixture may help them earn a valuable point in what could be a closely contested battle, especially given that the home side are desperate to avoid relegation.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.