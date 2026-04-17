Team News: Chelsea vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Apr 2026 20:00

Champions League-chasing duo Chelsea and Manchester United lock horns at Stamford Bridge for an important Premier Leage showdown on Saturday night.

The Red Devils secured a 2-1 victory over the Blues in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford seven months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Reece James (hamstring), Levi Colwill (knee), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban)

Doubtful: Benoit Badiashile (illness), Trevoh Chalobah (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (suspended), Harry Maguire (suspended), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring)

Doubtful: Kobbie Mainoo (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo