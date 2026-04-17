Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta delivers 'hopeful' Noni Madueke update ahead of Man City clash

By Saikat Mandal | 17 Apr 2026 20:14

Mikel Arteta has delivered a positive injury update on Arsenal attacker Noni Madueke ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The Gunners made history by reaching back-to-back Champions League semi-finals for the first time after edging past Sporting Lisbon 1-0 on aggregate.

Focus now shifts to the league, where the two sides are set to meet in a fixture that could have major implications for the title race.

The north London club currently hold a six-point lead over the Citizens at the top of the Premier League table, albeit having played a game more, meaning Pep Guardiola’s side could draw level on points with a win on Sunday and victory in their game in hand.

Ahead of the clash, Arteta has provided an encouraging update, particularly regarding Madueke, who picked up a knock in the previous outing against Sporting.

Mikel Arteta delivers Noni Madueke injury update

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Alamy

Madueke appeared to suffer a knee issue following a challenge from Sporting forward Pedro Goncalves during Arsenal’s 0-0 draw in the second leg.

The 24-year-old was forced off shortly after the hour mark, raising concerns over his availability for the trip to the Etihad.

However, initial reports suggested the England international has avoided serious injury and is instead dealing with a dead leg, giving him a chance of featuring this weekend.

Arteta has since confirmed that the issue does not appear serious and remains hopeful that the versatile winger will be available.

"We have another training session tomorrow and it didn't look too bad after the game," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"He is quite positive, and he is a player who pushes through pain. I am hopeful he can be available but we will see if he is able to train."

Arsenal trio close to return?

© Imago / News Images

The Spaniard also confirmed that Bukayo Saka will miss the game due to an Achilles problem.

Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are all working their way back from injuries and will be assessed ahead of the match.

The Gunners are unbeaten against the Citizens in their last five meetings, but they have not won any of their last 10 visits to the Etihad Stadium.