Man City injury news: Pep Guardiola confirms huge boost before Arsenal Premier League title clash

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Apr 2026 14:45 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 14:46

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a positive update on the fitness of Nico O’Reilly ahead of Sunday’s Premier League title showdown with leaders Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

The 21-year-old was forced off with a hamstring injury not long after heading home the Citizens’ opening goal in a 3-0 victory at Chelsea last weekend.

Before leaving the pitch, O’Reilly was tended to by City’s medical team, though he did not seem overly concerned as he joked with Guardiola on the touchline.

O’Reilly was pictured in training earlier this week and an Instagram post on Thursday confirmed that he reported to the club’s training complex.

At a press conference on Friday, Guardiola revealed that O’Reilly is “fine” and available for selection against Arsenal, providing Citizens supporters with a huge boost ahead of such a pivotal fixture.

However, centre-back Ruben Dias is “not ready” to return from a hamstring injury that has kept his sidelined for the last three matches.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

O’Reilly could haunt Arsenal again after availability confirmed for title clash

Confirmation of O’Reilly’s availability will come as a concern for Arsenal, given how influential the rising Man City academy star has been for Guardiola’s side this season.

Predominantly operating as a left-back but also in midfield on occasions, O’Reilly has grown into an important first-team figure at the Etihad and continues to deliver consistent performances, which have been rewarded with a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

O’Reilly has played in 46 of City’s 50 matches in all tournaments this term - more than any other player at the club - and has scored nine goals, with only Erling Haaland (33) and Phil Foden (10) netting more for the sky blues.

Since the beginning of February, no Man City player has scored more goals than O’Reilly (six), who notably netted two second-half headers in their 2-0 EFL Cup final triumph over Arsenal at Wembley last month.

O’Reilly will presumably continue at left-back ahead of Rayan Ait-Nouri this weekend, but questions remain regarding which member of Arsenal's squad will line up against him on the right-hand side of the pitch.

Bukayo Saka (Achilles) remains out, and Noni Madueke is doubtful with a knee injury, so a start for 16-year-old Max Dowman on the right flank could be considered by Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, right-back Jurrien Timber may miss out again with a groin issue, which would leave O'Reilly's international teammate Ben White to continue in defence.

Man City currently sit six points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table and also have a game in hand; victory at the Etihad would seemingly put either side in the driving seat to win the title heading down the home straight.