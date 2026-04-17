Man City injury news: Citizens suffer major fitness blow ahead of Arsenal clash

By Carter White | 17 Apr 2026 12:54

Manchester City are reportedly set to be without the services of Ruben Dias for their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

The Citizens are preparing to host the Gunners at the Etihad this weekend, when the destination of the top-flight title in May could be determined, given the tightness of the situation at the head of the standings.

After Arsenal's slip-up at home to Bournemouth last weekend, Man City are sitting just six points behind Mikel Arteta's crop in the Premier League rankings, with the Mancunians having played a game fewer.

Bernardo Silva has announced that he will be departing Pep Guardiola's ranks at the conclusion of the current season, with the Portugal international desperate to end his stay at the club with a top-flight crown.

After being knocked out of the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage by Real Madrid, the Citizens are focused on securing a domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup honours before the end of the term.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Man City suffer major Dias blow?

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City have suffered a major injury blow in the build-up to Sunday afternoon's seismic battle between Guardiola and Arteta at the Etihad, with crucial Premier League points on the line.

The report claims that key Citizens defender Dias is set to be sidelined once again for the visit of the title-chasing Gunners this weekend, limiting the centre-back options of the hosts for the crunch clash.

Dias last featured on the pitch for Man City on March 17, when Guardiola's side were defeated 2-1 by Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Etihad, signalling the end of the English club's run in the Champions League.

The Portuguese defender started the contest against Los Blancos alongside youngster Abdukodir Khusanov at centre-back before being replaced by January arrival Marc Guehi during the half-time break.

As well as Sunday's meeting with the Gunners, it is understood that Dias is also set to sit out of Man City's upcoming trip to relegation-threatened Burnley on April 22, and potentially the FA Cup semi-final with Southampton on April 25.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Man City are coping well

Despite missing one of their standout defenders in recent weeks, Manchester City have managed to keep their trophy-winning ambitions on track with relatively little fuss across all competitions.

Nathan Ake started alongside youngster Khusanov at Wembley last month, when a Nico O'Reilly double secured the EFL Cup title at the expense of an Arsenal side who froze on the big stage.

The Uzbekistan international and Englishman Guehi have been the preferred pairing at the back in the absence of Dias, with the Citizens keeping clean sheets in three successive matches since the defeat to Real Madrid.