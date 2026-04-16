Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Arsenal clash: O’Reilly, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol latest

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Apr 2026 08:55 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 09:02

Manchester City will be looking to replicate their EFL Cup final triumph over Arsenal when the two sides lock horns for a critical Premier League clash title showdown at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men are in high spirits having won each of their last three games, following up their 2-0 EFL Cup final win over the Gunners with a 4-0 FA Cup victory against Liverpool and a 3-0 top-flight success at Chelsea last weekend.

The Citizens capitalised on Arsenal losing to Bournemouth last time out and have moved to within six points of the summit with a game in hand; that gap can be cut to just three points with another win in front of their sky blue supporters this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the final against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Nico O'Reilly

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 19 (vs. Arsenal)

Nico O’Reilly was taken off with a hamstring injury midway through the second half of City’s win at Chelsea, not long after scoring the opening goal.

The versatile academy starlet, who scored twice in the EFL Cup final triumph over Arsenal last month, has emerged as a doubt for Sunday’s contest.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture on January 4, which required surgery, and it remains to be seen whether he will make a first-team comeback before the season draws to a close.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 19 (vs. Arsenal)

Ruben Dias has missed Man City’s last three matches with a hamstring injury, and a late call is set to be made on the defender’s availability for Sunday.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: April 19 (vs. Arsenal)

John Stones picked up a minor calf injury on international duty with England and has since missed City’s last three games. The defender is still a doubt for this weekend.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match, but captain Bernardo Silva is one booking away from a two-match ban.