Arsenal, Liverpool handed Anthony Gordon transfer boost with Newcastle star's exit stance 'revealed'

By Carter White | 17 Apr 2026 13:50

Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon is reportedly prepared to consider a move away from the club this summer.

The England international has been linked with a number of elite Premier League clubs over the course of the past year, whilst also missing out on a move to Liverpool during the summer window of 2024.

Gordon has impressed in the Champions League for the Magpies this term, scoring 10 goals in just 12 matches before Eddie Howe's side were dispatched by Barcelona at the round-of-16 stage.

Looking ahead to the summer, the winger is fighting to make the England plane for the upcoming World Cup in North America, where Thomas Tuchel will be looking to guide the Three Lions to their first major trophy since 1966.

It appears to be a straight shootout between Barca's Marcus Rashford and Newcastle man Gordon for the starting spot on the left flank, alongside Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in England's attack.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Gordon 'keen' to explore options this summer

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle hero Gordon has revealed his transfer stance ahead of the upcoming summer window, providing a major boost to Liverpool, Arsenal and German side Bayern Munich.

The report claims that the England international is keen on exploring his options ahead of the new season, with the winger wanting a decision on his future to be made before the start of the World Cup.

Media sources from Germany have linked Bayern Munich to Gordon, stating that he could be available for as little as £60m this summer, when he will be looking to play a key part for the Three Lions.

However, it is understood that Newcastle have scoffed at suggestions of such a low figure, with an offer of around £80m potentially needed to lure the attacker away from St James' Park before the start of next season.

As well as the Bavarian giants, Arsenal and Liverpool are also keen on securing the services of Gordon, with the latter club preparing for the exit of club legend Mohamed Salah, leaving a major gap in the Anfield attacking ranks.

© Iconsport / Ian Stephen/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Newcastle losing top talent

Last summer, Alexander Isak decided that his future was best served at Premier League champions Liverpool, even though the Swede had just helped Newcastle to EFL Cup glory and Champions League qualification.

A boyhood Reds supporters, Gordon arguably has an even greater pull towards Anfield, where he would look to fill the shoes of club legend Salah, whose form has fallen off a cliff this campaign.

Gordon will be searching for his seventh Premier League goal of the season when Newcastle host Bournemouth on Saturday.