Leeds United vs. Wolves: Premier League's bottom club bidding to inflict 44-year first on Yorkshire giants

By Darren Plant | 17 Apr 2026 13:35

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be bidding to inflict a 44-year first on Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

The West Midlands outfit make the trip to Elland Road sitting bottom of the Premier League table and at risk of being relegated to the Championship this weekend.

Having lost 4-0 at West Ham United last week, Rob Edwards and his squad will be motivated to respond after previously being in good form prior to the March international break.

Nevertheless, Leeds are the clear favourites to prevail in Yorkshire, a consequence of upsetting Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this week.

However, Daniel Farke's side are at risk of setting an unwanted 44-year club first when they take to the pitch versus Wolves.

© Iconsport / PA Images

What Leeds streak can Wolves end?

Leeds have failed to score in their last three Premier League matches at Elland Road, losing to Manchester City and Sunderland as well as being held to a goalless draw by Brentford.

Should they not find the back of the net against Wolves, it would represent the first time since March 1982 where they have not scored in four consecutive top-flight fixtures at Elland Road.

On a far more positive note, Leeds are currently on a four-match winning streak against Wolves in Premier League games.

Wolves have also failed to score in 16 Premier League games during 2025-26. Should they not do so against Leeds, it would represent the equal-most games where they have failed to score in a single season since 2009-10.

Furthermore, Leeds have not lost a Premier League home game against a club starting the day bottom of the table since 2002, when they succumbed to Bolton Wanderers.

© Imago / News Images

Edwards is also attempting to record Wolves' first away win of the season. They have just five draws and seven goals from 16 games.

That all said, Wolves have only lost one of their most recent five fixtures at Elland Road, albeit that coming in their most recent visit in August 2022.