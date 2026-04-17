Team News: Leeds vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Apr 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 15:00

Relegation-threatened Leeds United welcome basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers to Elland Road for a Premier league clash on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors could officially be relegated to the Championship this weekend if results go against them, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Anton Stach (ankle), Joe Rodon (ankle), Daniel James (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

WOLVES

Out: Yerson Mosquera (suspended), Sam Johnstone (shoulder)

Doubtful: Matt Doherty (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; S. Bueno, Krejci, Toti; Tchatchoua, J. Gomes, Andre, A. Gomes, H. Bueno; Mane; Armstrong