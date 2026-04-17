Premier League Gameweek 33
Leeds
Apr 18, 2026 3.00pm
Elland Road
Wolves

Team News: Leeds vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Leeds vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

Relegation-threatened Leeds United welcome basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers to Elland Road for a Premier league clash on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors could officially be relegated to the Championship this weekend if results go against them, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS UNITED vs. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

 

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Anton Stach (ankle), Joe Rodon (ankle), Daniel James (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

WOLVES

Out: Yerson Mosquera (suspended), Sam Johnstone (shoulder)

Doubtful: Matt Doherty (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; S. Bueno, Krejci, Toti; Tchatchoua, J. Gomes, Andre, A. Gomes, H. Bueno; Mane; Armstrong

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