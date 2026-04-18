Leeds United vs. Wolves team news: Rob Edwards makes shock selection call for Elland Road trip

By Darren Plant | 18 Apr 2026 13:50 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 13:58

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has made a surprise selection decision for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

The West Midlands outfit have made the trip to Elland Road knowing that only a win will do if they want to avoid relegation to the Championship.

However, their task has been made much harder by the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Jose Sa, who is presumably injured.

With Sam Johnstone also on the sidelines, Daniel Bentley is brought into the side for his first appearance of the season.

Meanwhile, the other alteration made by Edwards comes in defence, a consequence of Yerson Mosquera starting a two-match suspension.

Toti Gomes has been recalled to the back three in his place, the indication being that he will start on the right-hand side with Ladislav Krejci remaining on the left.

Edwards has avoided the temptation of recalling either Mateus Mane or Tolu Arokodare in attack for a game where Wolves are trying to inflict a 44-year first on Leeds.

© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds unchanged for Wolves match

As for Leeds, Daniel Farke has opted to keep the same starting lineup from the 2-1 victory at Manchester United on Monday.

Ilia Gruev and Sean Longstaff had both been in contention to take the place of Ao Tanaka in the centre of midfield.

Instead, the Japan international has retained his spot in the team, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin continuing to lead the line.

Leeds United XI: Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Rodon, Longstaff, Gruev, Gnonto, Buonanotte, Piroe, Nmecha

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley; T.Gomes, S.Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, J.Gomes, H.Bueno; A.Gomes, Bellegarde; Armstrong

Subs: Brooks, Moller Wolfe, Hwang, Arokodare, Lima, R.Gomes, Mane, Olagunju, Edozie