Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 18 Apr 2026 12:08

Fresh from their memorable 2-1 victory at Old Trafford last Monday night, Leeds United will be looking to keep the momentum train going when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Elland Road.

Leeds have moved six-points clear of the relegation zone, though they could still do with one or two big results to ensure their Premier League survival.

Wolves, on the other hand, are counting down the days until their inevitable relegation. In fact, Rob Edwards and his men could have their relegation confirmed should they fail to win at Elland Road and other results do not go in their favour.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Leeds United vs. Wolves kick off?

Saturday's big Premier League clash between Leeds and Wolves gets underway at 3pm UK time.

Where is Leeds United vs. Wolves being played?

Elland Road will play host to Saturday's fixture, as Leeds look to secure their first home Premier League win since February.

Wolves have not tasted victory away at Elland Road since their visit to the ground in 2020.

How to watch Leeds United vs. Wolves in the UK

TV channels

Saturday's game between Leeds United and Wolves will not be available on TV for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Online streaming

The same goes for streaming. Due to the 3pm blackout, Saturday's game will not be officially streamed on any major platforms.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights and goals on their social media platforms, their YouTube channel, as well as on their dedicated app.

Alternatively, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.25pm on Saturday night, with highlights and analysis of the match available.

What is at stake for Leeds United and Wolves?

Leeds United have an opportunity to strengthen their position in the table this Saturday afternoon.

The Whites are seemingly heading for Premier League survival, but they still need a couple of big results to ensure their top-tier status.

Unbeaten in five games across all competitions, confidence is high for Farke and his men.

Wolves, on the other hand, could have their relegation confirmed by the end of this weekend.

The visitors need a win to stand a mathematical chance of survival, but even then, they would require an almighty miracle to remain at the top table.

The stats are not looking good for Wolves, who have failed to win a single Premier League away games this season.