Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta receives Julian Alvarez boost after "1,000% false" claim

By Ben Knapton | 26 Apr 2026 07:47 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 07:47

The agent of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has firmly shot down claims that the Arsenal and Barcelona-linked attacker has been house hunting in Catalonia.

The former Manchester City marksman has blossomed into a key player for Diego Simeone over the last couple of years, registering 48 goals and 17 assists in 104 games for Atletico in all competitions.

Alvarez's stock has risen throughout the 2025-26 campaign thanks to his stellar goalscoring exploits, including 19 goals and nine assists from 47 games, and 13 direct contributions from 13 Champions League matches.

Alvarez and Atletico will soon be aiming to reach the final of Europe's elite competition at Arsenal's expense, as the two sides compete in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday evening in Madrid.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Argentine in recent months, and Mikel Arteta is apparently willing to offload a £61m duo to make a deal happen.

However, Arsenal could face intense competition from Barcelona, who are planning for life without 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski and have identified Alvarez as an ideal replacement for the Pole.

Julian Alvarez agent shoots down Barcelona house-hunting rumours

© Iconsport / Alterphotos / Icon Sport

The South American had supposedly asked his brothers to scope out properties in Barcelona earlier this month - a suggestion that he was preparing for a possible switch to Camp Nou this summer.

Alvarez's representative Fernando Hidalgo has slammed such rumours, though, telling Mundo Deportivo that no such house-hunting mission had occured.

"1,000% false," Hidalgo said. "No one in the family has been in Barcelona. The last time was for the match against Atletico, and they returned to Madrid the next day."

Hidalgo's comments offer encouragement to Arsenal in their pursuit of Alvarez, who previously registered 20 goals and 11 assists in 67 Premier League matches for Man City while playing in Erling Haaland's shadow.

The 26-year-old moved to Atletico for £65m in 2024 in the hope of securing regular first-team football, and his contract with the Rojiblancos still has another four years left to run.

Arsenal have fresh incentive to secure Julian Alvarez deal

© Imago

While Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has three out-and-out number nines in Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus, none possess the same gravitas or ruthlessness as Man City talisman Haaland, which could end up being the difference in the Premier League title race.

Gyokeres is slowly adapting to Arsenal's demands, but the Swede can still be hit and miss, while Jesus has failed to build on flashes of brilliance and is likely to leave either this summer or the next.

Jesus and Havertz have both been plagued by injuries in recent times too, and the latter sustained a new muscular concern in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United.

It is not yet clear how long Havertz could be sidelined for, but as his fitness problems are showing no signs of letting up, Arsenal now have an added incentive to go all-out for Alvarez.