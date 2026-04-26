Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United: Calum McFarlane admits one player unlucky to miss out on FA Cup semi-final start

By Darren Plant | 26 Apr 2026 20:30 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 20:31

Interim Chelsea head coach Calum McFarlane has explained why he selected Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of Jorrel Hato for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.

During an abysmal run of form for Chelsea in the Premier League, Hato has been one of the few players not to completely under-perform.

However, the Netherlands international made way for Adarabioyo as Chelsea recorded a 1-0 win over Leeds at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking at a press conference after the game, McFarlane admitted that he had concerns over Leeds' physicality, leading to Adarabioyo being handed a rare start.

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McFarlane explains Hato, Adarabioyo conundrum

The Blues boss told reporters: "It's a really good question, and it was one of the most difficult decisions in the preparation for this game, because Jorrel Hato has been probably our best player over the last five, six games.

"But I decided to go with Tosin, mainly down to the Dominic Calvert-Lewin threat, and probably being the best match-up to defend that.

"Also set-pieces is a massive part of their game, Tosin's a great leader, a great character, I fully trust Jorrel, and Jorrel could have played in this game, as could Wesley Fofana, so you make decisions as a manager, and you hope you get them right, and I thought Tosin was exceptional today.

Adarabioyo was starting his first game against Premier League or Champions League opposition since January 17.

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Does Adarabioyo still have a part to play in Chelsea squad?

When Chelsea assess how to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, central defence will be towards the top of their priority list.

When everyone is fit, there is an argument that Adarabioyo is no more than fourth choice in the pecking order, and that is shown through him only making 22 Premier League starts for Chelsea since his arrival in June 2024.

Nevertheless, not only is the 28-year-old Chelsea's strongest defender in the air, he is their oldest outfield player by 10 months.

Although a weak point is his work with the ball at his feet, his experience and leadership qualities are needed among this group of players.

Therefore, providing that he is prepared to remain at Stamford Bridge as a backup squad member for 2026-27, Chelsea should not be looking to sell the former Man City youngster this summer.