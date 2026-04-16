Arsenal transfer news: Gunners ‘willing to sell’ £61m duo to fund Julian Alvarez deal this summer

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Apr 2026 07:59 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 08:00

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to help fund a big-money transfer for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez this summer.

The Gunners bolstered their attack with the £63.5m signing of Viktor Gyokeres last summer, while Noni Madueke (£52m) and Eberechi Eze (£70m) also made the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Nevertheless, sporting director Andrea Berta is believed to be keen to make significant changes to Arsenal’s frontline ahead of next season, with Alvarez eyed as a primary target.

CaughtOffside claims that Arsenal are intensifying their efforts to secure Alvarez and are swiftly positioning themselves ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Chelsea, who all hold an interest in the former Manchester City star.

Atletico are said to value Alvarez in the region of €120m (£104m), a figure that reflects the player's soaring status and one intended to be prohibitive.

© Imago

Havertz, Jesus sales could help Arsenal fund Alvarez transfer

Before testing Atletico’s resolve with a big-money bid, it is claimed that Arsenal could consider moving on at least one of their attackers, including Havertz and/or Jesus, to free up funds and create space within the wage structure.

Havertz and Jesus - valued at £43.5m and £17.5m respectively by transfermarkt - have experienced an injury-plagued 2025-26 season and Gyokeres is thought to be Mikel Arteta’s first-choice centre-forward.

Since joining from Chelsea in 2023, Havertz has contributed with 33 goals and 16 assists in 105 appearances for the Gunners as a midfielder and forward, but the 26-year-old has been limited to just 318 minutes across seven Premier League games so far this season.

As for Jesus, who joined Arsenal a year earlier that Havertz, he has recorded 31 goals and 22 assists in 120 appearances across all competitions, netting just twice in 12 Premier League outings this term.

While Havertz still has two years remaining on his contract at the Emirates, 29-year-old Jesus will soon be entering the final 12 months of his deal in North London.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos / Icon Sport

Alvarez would be a statement signing for Arsenal

Should Arsenal fork out what would represent close to a club-record fee for Alvarez, they would be signing one of the world’s sharpest shooters and a proven goalscorer at the highest level.

After scoring 36 goals across two seasons with Man City, Alvarez joined Atletico for around £82m in August 2024 and has since established himself as an integral first-team player for Diego Simeone’s side

The 26-year-old scored 29 goals in 57 games in his debut season at the club, and he has since contributed with 18 goals and nine assists in 46 matches so far this term, netting nine goals in 13 Champions League appearances.

Alvarez is also a 51-cap Argentina international, scoring 14 goals, and was a key member of the Lionel Messi-inspired side that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Under contract at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano until June 2030, Alvarez is set to face Arsenal when they lock horns with Atletico over two legs in the Champions League semi-finals later this month.