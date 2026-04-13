How Wolves could be relegated from Premier League this weekend

By Darren Plant | 13 Apr 2026 11:05 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 11:09

Wolverhampton Wanderers need to beat Leeds United on Saturday afternoon to guarantee that they will not be relegated from the Premier League on Gameweek 33.

Aside from the second weekend of the season, Wolves have spent the entirety of 2025-26 sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Within Molineux, there had been hope of the West Midlands outfit pulling off the greatest escape that the division has ever seen, a consequence of Rob Edwards instilling fresh belief within the squad.

However, Friday's 4-0 defeat at West Ham United, who subsequently moved outside of the bottom three, has left Wolves on the brink of relegation to the Championship.

There is now the realistic possibility that a season in the second tier for the first time since 2017-18 could be confirmed on Gameweek 33

© Imago / Action Plus

How can Wolves be relegated on Premier League Gameweek 33?

With six matches remaining, Wolves sit 15 points adrift of West Ham, who do not play again until April 20 when they make the short trip to Crystal Palace.

If Wolves can beat Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, they are certain to avoid having their relegation confirmed on Gameweek 33.

Should they lose in Yorkshire, attention would turn to Tottenham Hotspur's game with Brighton & Hove Albion in the 5.30pm kickoff.

A Wolves defeat followed by a Spurs victory would leave Roberto De Zerbi's team 16 points clear of Wolves with five matches remaining, and subsequently relegate Wolves.

On Sunday afternoon, Nottingham Forest host Burnley in a game being played between teams who currently occupy 16th and 19th position.

Regardless of how Wolves fare against Leeds, a Nottingham Forest victory would guarantee that they are at least 16 points clear of Wolves with five games left.

If Wolves post a draw at Leeds, a West Ham victory at Selhurst Park has the potential to relegate Wolves on Monday night, depending on the results of Spurs and Nottingham Forest.

© Imago / Focus Images

How Wolves could be seven points behind Spurs by Gameweek 35

A scenario could still play out where Wolves are just seven points behind 18th-placed Spurs with four matches remaining, a result of the teams meeting at Molineux on April 25.

Wolves would need to beat Leeds and Spurs, and De Zerbi's side lose to Brighton this weekend, for that to occur.

While their fate would still be dependent on other clubs at this stage, it emphasises the impact that back-to-back victories could still have on Spurs.