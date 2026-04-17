Chelsea vs. Manchester United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Apr 2026 13:20

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday night for a Premier League showdown.

The sixth-placed Blues trail the third-placed Red Devils by seven points, meaning a win is vital to both teams' Champions League qualification hopes.

What time does Chelsea vs. Manchester United kick off?

Chelsea vs. Manchester United is set to kick off at 8pm UK time on Saturday night.

Where is Chelsea vs. Manchester United being played?

The Blues will welcome the Red Devils to Stamford Bridge, where Man Utd have failed to win since February 2020.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United in the UK

TV channels

The match between Chelsea and Manchester United will be available to watch live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers in the UK can stream the match online via HBO Max (UK).

Highlights

Highlights throughout the match will be posted on the Football on TNT Sports X (formerly Twitter) account.

What is at stake for Chelsea vs. Manchester United?

Chelsea and Manchester United are both still battling for their place in next season's Champions League.

The Blues are currently outside the qualifying places in sixth, trailing Man Utd by seven points and fifth-placed Liverpool by four points, meaning a win on Saturday could be crucial to their qualifying hopes.

Meanwhile, a win for Man Utd would extend their lead over Chelsea and inside the Champions League places to a considerable 10 points, significantly strengthening their chances of qualifying.