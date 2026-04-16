Harry Kane breaks Champions League record as Bayern Munich star hits goalscoring milestone in Real Madrid thriller

By Ben Sully | 16 Apr 2026 00:24 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 00:33

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has become the first English player to score 12 goals in a single edition of the Champions League.

Kane was one of six goal scorers in Wednesday's thrilling quarter-final second leg between Bayern and Real Madrid.

The German giants went into the home contest with a slender advantage after winning 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

However, that advantage disappeared with Arda Guler's first-minute opener, which lit the blue touch paper for an electric first half.

An Aleksandar Pavlovic header and a stunning Guler free-kick were followed by a composed strike from Bayern's talismanic striker.

Kane was given the space and time to neatly control a ball into the box before curling it into the far bottom corner.

Harry Kane scores his 50th club goal of the season to give Bayern the advantage again ?



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Kane breaks Champions League record

The Englishman soon saw his effort cancelled out by Kylian Mbappe, which kept the tie in the balance until Eduardo Camavinga's 86th-minute red card opened the door for Vincent Kompany to net two decisive late goals, sealing a 4-3 win on the night and a 6-4 success on aggregate.

Not only did Kane play a role in his team's progression to the semi-finals, but he also broke his own Champions League goal-scoring record.

Kane's first-half effort saw him become the first English player to score 12 goals in a single European Cup/Champions League campaign.

The 32-year-old surpassed the 11 Champions League goals he scored in the 2024-25 season.

The England star has also hit 50 club goals for the season, reaching the signicant milestone in 42 competitive appearances.

In addition to his 12 Champions League strikes, Kane has scored 31 times in the Bundesliga, six in the DFB-Pokal and one in the German Super Cup.

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Kane continues Real Madrid love affair

Kane's assist for Michael Olise's breath-taking long-range strike took him to five goal contributions in his last five appearances against Real Madrid (three goals and two assists).

As a result, Kane has become the first player to score or assist in five consecutive Champions League appearances against Los Blancos.

However, he has a disappointing record in meetings with Bayern's semi-final opponents, Paris-Saint-Germain, having failed to register a single goal contribution in three appearances against the French giants.

That said, Kane has been involved in two Champions League wins against PSG, including a 2-1 success at the Parc des Princes in November's league phase encounter.