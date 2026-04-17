Man United have a full-blown defensive crisis for Chelsea contest with Leny Yoro suffering 'season-ending injury'

By Matt Law | 17 Apr 2026 19:29 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 19:33

Manchester United are facing a defensive nightmare for Saturday's Premier League clash against Chelsea, with Leny Yoro set to be absent for the contest at Stamford Bridge.

Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire will miss out due to suspension, while Matthijs de Ligt remains a long-term absentee for the Red Devils with a serious back injury.

It had been expected that Yoro would be joined by Ayden Heaven in the middle of the back four at Stamford Bridge, but the former has allegedly not travelled down to London with his teammates.

According to The Sun, Yoro has suffered an injury, meaning that four of Man United's five senior-backs will be absent this weekend.

© Imago

Yoro's injury could keep him out for the 'rest of the season'

The 20-year-old's unspecified injury could reportedly keep him out for the remainder of the campaign, which would be a major blow for the 20-time English champions.

Maguire will be back against Brentford on April 27, but Martinez will not be available again until the contest with Sunderland on May 9, while De Ligt is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick is now facing a major decision when it comes to his backline for the contest with Chelsea in the Spanish capital.

Noussair Mazraoui could potentially be used as a centre-back alongside Heaven, while Luke Shaw is another option to feature in the middle of the defence.

Casemiro may also be selected alongside Heaven, which would lead to the returning Kobbie Mainoo, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, featuring in central midfield alongside Manuel Ugarte.

Man United are currently third in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Man United's alleged travelling squad

Goalkeepers: Lammens, Bayindir, Heaton, Mee

Defenders: Shaw, Dalot, Heaven, Mazraoui, Malacia

Midfielders: Fernandes, T. Fletcher, Mount, Mainoo, Ugarte, Casemiro

Attackers: Sesko, Cunha, Amad, Zirkzee, Mbeumo, Lacey

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