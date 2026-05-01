Preview: FC Volendam vs Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 01 May 2026 11:23

Relegation-threatened Volendam aim to pull further clear of the drop zone when they welcome Europe-chasing Heerenveen to the Kras Stadion on Sunday.

Both teams picked up impressive victories in their respective matchday 31 outings and will look to carry that momentum into this encounter.

Match preview

Riding a five-game winless run ahead of their trip to the AFAS Stadion on April 12, Heerenveen’s 3-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar was a huge sucker punch and after they went 1-0 down to Fortuna Sittard last weekend, suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in 2026 appeared to be on the cards.

However, goals in either half from Ringo Meerveld and Marcus Linday turned the match around, lifting Robin Veldman’s side above FC Utrecht into seventh place in the Eredivisie table on 47 points.

Given how tightly packed the standings are, Heerenveen still have work to do if they are to end a 16-year absence from continental football. However, two consecutive matches against sides fighting relegation offer them a huge chance to climb into sixth, especially with AZ set to play Twente and Feyenoord.

No team has amassed more points over the last five gameweeks than De Superfriezen’s 10, while only champions PSV Eindhoven have bettered their tally of 11 goals in that span.

Heerenveen’s comeback victory continued their recent habit of conceding first—a pattern repeated in four of their last five outings.

On course for a first 50-point season since 2014-15, Sunday’s visitors now travel to Volendam, where they have won five straight encounters—including a 4-0 demolition most recently in February 2024.

© Imago / ANP

After going six matches without a victory, Volendam's trip to the Asito Stadion to face Eredivisie strugglers Heracles presented a golden opportunity to get back on track, and they did just that, securing a 2-0 win.

Rick Kruys’s men remain just a point above the bottom three and will be delighted to have their top-flight destiny in their own hands heading into the final three matches, two of which are against direct relegation rivals—SBV Excelsior in 14th and Telstar in 16th.

Unbeaten in five of their six home league matches this year, Het Andere Oranje have proven difficult to beat on their own patch, with only Fortuna Sittard claiming an away win at the Kras Stadion in 2026.

Volendam will sense a huge opportunity to pull further clear of relegation danger this weekend, especially with Telstar facing a tough trip to third-placed NEC.

Like Heerenveen - 31 of their 55 goals have come in the second half -Sunday’s hosts have also found more attacking joy after the restart.

Still, it is imperative that they make a positive start against a side that has led at half time in five of their last seven outings.

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:

L

L

L

D

L

W

FC Volendam form (all competitions):

L

L

D

D

L

W

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

W

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures

Dave Kwakman and Silvinho Esajas remain sidelined for Volendam, who will also be without Benjamin Pauwels.

Gibson Yah came off injured in the final knockings of his side’s victory over Heracles, making the 22-year-old a doubt to feature here.

After netting the clinching strike last time out, Robert Muhren now has four direct goal contributions in his last seven substitute appearances, and could be rewarded with a start.

Andries Noppert has not recovered from a back issue that has kept him out of Heerenveen's last three matches.

Dutch duo Levi Smans (knee) and Amourricho van Axel-Dongen (thigh) are also guaranteed absentees for this weekend’s clash.

Maxence Rivera’s involvement is hanging in the balance after suffering a hamstring issue shortly before half-time in Heerenveen’s most recent outing.

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Meijers, Verschuren, Amevor, Ugwu; Bukala, Bacuna; Descotte, Van Cruijsen, Ould-Chikh; Veerman

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Braude, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Linday, Van Overeem; Trenskow, Meerveld, Oyen; Nordas

We say: FC Volendam 1-1 Heerenveen

Heerenveen are the more in-form of the two sides, but Volendam’s tenacity on home turf cannot be discounted.

As a result, we are backing a share of the spoils, with both teams settling for a point apiece at full time.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.