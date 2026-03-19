Preview: Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Volendam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 19 Mar 2026 22:29

Sparta Rotterdam return to action on Saturday with a home Eredivisie fixture against FC Volendam at Het Kasteel, as they look to halt their poor run of form in recent matches.

The fixture presents a strong opportunity for the home side to maintain their dominance in this league matchup, while the visitors aim to build on their KNVB Cup victory in January.

Match preview

A run of six Eredivisie matches without a win is a major concern for Maurice Steijn’s side, leaving them outside the European qualification places after an impressive early-year surge that had lifted them to fifth.

Last week’s 4-0 thrashing at Ajax marked one of three defeats in that six-game run, with the other three matches ending in draws against PEC Zwolle, NEC Nijmegen and Fortuna Sittard.

Their last victory came at the end of January, bringing an end to a five-match winning streak that began before the winter break, and they have since failed to register a win throughout February and March.

Having collected just three points from the last 18 available, the second-fewest in the Eredivisie, the pressure has continued to mount on De Kasteelheren, who now risk missing out on European qualification next season.

Despite their recent struggles, the Castle Lords remain unbeaten in their last four home league matches, with their previous defeat at home coming in December in a 3-0 loss to Heerenveen, while their overall home record stands at five wins, four draws and four defeats from 13 games.

In their most recent meeting with Volendam, the Red-White Gladiators suffered a 2-1 Cup defeat at the Sparta Stadion in January, but they had earlier secured a 1-0 away victory in the reverse league fixture in December.

© Imago / ANP

Volendam visit Sparta for the second time this calendar year following their KNVB Cup victory in January, where Brandley Kuwas opened the scoring before Robert Muhren netted a late winner in stoppage time.

While they claimed a victory at Het Kasteel in January, Rick Kruys's team had previously endured a long barren run in Rotterdam, with their last away league win against Sparta dating back to the 2014/15 season when they recorded a 5-0 triumph.

Their struggles on the road were highlighted again in a 3-0 defeat to NEC, meaning they have now lost 10 of their last 11 Eredivisie away matches since September and have picked up just five points from 13 games, the second-lowest total in the league, with only Heracles Almelo having fewer.

Het Andere Oranje head into this fixture on the back of consecutive defeats to Fortuna Sittard and NEC, although they have managed to win three of their last six Eredivisie matches overall.

Across 89 previous meetings between the sides, Volendam have won 27 times, with 18 draws recorded, while Sparta Rotterdam have claimed 44 victories.

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

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FC Volendam Eredivisie form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Sparta coach Steijn made several changes to his starting lineup against Ajax, with Marvin Young returning from suspension, Lushendry Martes starting at right-back after recovering from injury, and Vito van Crooij also making his return to the starting XI.

Midfielder Mike Kleijn was fit enough to make the bench against Ajax after passing a late fitness test following the injury he sustained against Zwolle.

For the visitors, coach Matthias Kohler Kruys will be without Dave Kwakman for the remainder of the season due to injury, while Brandley Kuwas, Benjamin Pauwels and Henk Veerman are also recovering, with their availability for Saturday still uncertain.

Kwakman suffered his injury in the first half against Fortuna and was replaced by Alex Plat, while Gibson Yah and Anthony Descotte both returned to the matchday squad and made substitute appearances.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Martes, Young, Martins Indi, Leon; Clement, Kitolano, Van Crooij; Mito, Van Bergen, Lauritsen

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Oevelen; Ugwu, Amevor, Verschuren, Leliendal; Van Cruijsen, Kokcu, Plat; Ould-Chikh, Oehlers, Bacuna

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 FC Volendam

A six-match winless run remains a major concern for Maurice Steijn and his players, who will be determined to end their poor form this weekend, although victory will need to be earned against a resilient Volendam side.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be eager to halt their run of consecutive defeats and will take confidence from their cup success at this venue in January, but we expect Sparta Rotterdam to edge the contest and secure all three points on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.