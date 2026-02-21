Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 21 Feb 2026 08:35

Separated by just a single point in the Eredivisie table, AZ Alkmaar and Sparta Rotterdam continue their respective pushes for European qualification as they go head-to-head at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday.

Having claimed a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture, this weekend’s hosts now have the chance to complete a first league double over their visitors since the 2017-18 season.

Match preview

Averaging a match every four days across all competitions in 2026, AZ have endured a hectic start to the year amid additional commitments in the KNVB Beker and Conference League.

Leeroy Echteld’s side have progressed to the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup, where they will meet Telstar for a place in April’s final. However, their European campaign hangs in the balance following a 1-0 defeat to Armenian outfit Noah in the first leg of the sides’ play-off tie on Thursday.

De Kaasboeren will aim to overturn that deficit in next week’s return leg, but for now, attention shifts to the upcoming clash with Sparta. Victory would see AZ leapfrog Sparta into fifth place, while defeat could leave them finishing the matchday in seventh.

Kees Smit's winner midway through the second half back in September secured a sixth win in the last 10 meetings against this weekend's opponents, highlighting the home side's superiority in this fixture.

Still, AZ will be wary of another slip-up on home soil, having won just one of their last six league matches at the AFAS Stadion—a narrow 1-0 triumph over relegation candidates Volendam in January.

© Imago

Boasting the league’s second-longest active unbeaten run—trailing only FC Twente’s 13—Sparta extended their streak to seven league matches without defeat with a 1-1 draw against NEC at Het Kasteel.

That marked a second consecutive stalemate for Maurice Steijn’s side, but unlike their 2-2 draw at Fortuna Sittard—where they struck late to salvage a point—Sparta were left frustrated on Tuesday after relinquishing a narrow lead with 17 minutes remaining.

Nevertheless, De Kasteelheren’s haul of 17 points from the last 21 available is unmatched in the Eredivisie during that period, and it is no surprise they now sit fifth in the table, five points adrift of Ajax in fourth.

With clean sheets in five of their last nine league matches, Sparta’s defensive solidity has provided the foundation for their recent resurgence—particularly as their tally of 30 goals is the joint-lowest among the top 12 sides.

Only PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord have amassed more points on the road than Sunday’s visitors, who remain unbeaten away from home since a 3-1 loss to NEC on November 29.

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

L

D

W

L

D

W

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

W

L

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

W

W

W

W

D

D

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago / ANP

Denso Kasius and Jordy Clasie are both out with ankle injuries, with the latter having made just seven league appearances this season.

Seiya Maikuma, Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro and Weslley Patati are also injury doubts for the hosts, who will be without Mateo Chavez Garcia through suspension.

Ireland international Troy Parrott has tallied seven goals and three assists in his last 10 matches and is certainly one to watch.

Pelle Clement was forced off with an injury late in Sparta’s most recent outing, casting doubt over the 29-year-old’s availability this weekend.

Vito van Crooij suffered an injury just 28 minutes into his debut for the away side after joining on loan from NEC in the winter window and has not featured since.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Zoet; De Wit, Penetra, Goes, Dijkstra; Koopmeiners, Boogaard; Jensen, Sin, Daal; Parrott

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Quintero, Martins Indi, Young, Martes; Toornstra, Kitolano; Mito, Santos, Baas; Lauritsen

We say: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Sparta Rotterdam

With one eye on the conclusion of their European tie against FC Noah, AZ may be inclined to rotate their lineup for Sunday’s clash.

Regardless, a closely contested encounter is anticipated, with both sides likely to settle for a share of the spoils.

