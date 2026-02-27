Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Getafe: Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Eder Militao updates

Real Madrid will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they welcome Getafe to Bernabeu on Monday night.
Alvaro Arbeloa's side are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the reigning champions Barcelona, with the rivals involved in a fascinating battle at the summit.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Getafe, who sit 13th in Spain's top flight.
Jude Bellingham
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Bellingham is on the sidelines with the hamstring injury that he suffered against Rayo Vallecano on February 1, with the Englishman potentially being absent until April.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of weeks.
Rodrygo
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: March 2 (vs. Getafe)
Rodrygo has been dealing with right hamstring tendinosis, and the Brazilian will need to be assessed before his availability for this match can be determined.
Kylian Mbappe
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Mbappe is currently sidelined for Real Madrid due to a knee injury, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the Frenchman will be able to make his return.
Dani Ceballos
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: Unknown
Ceballos is facing up to two months on the sidelines with a calf injury, with the Spaniard not potentially being available again until the end of April.
Raul Asencio
Status: Out
Type of injury: Neck
Possible return date: Unknown
Asencio was stretchered off the field against Benfica on Wednesday night in a neck brace after a heavy fall in the second half - the centre-back has been given the all-clear, but he is set to sit at least this match out as a precaution.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no suspension issues for this match.