Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Getafe: Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Eder Militao updates

By Matt Law | 27 Feb 2026 11:36 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 11:37

Real Madrid will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they welcome Getafe to Bernabeu on Monday night.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the reigning champions Barcelona, with the rivals involved in a fascinating battle at the summit.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Getafe, who sit 13th in Spain's top flight.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bellingham is on the sidelines with the hamstring injury that he suffered against Rayo Vallecano on February 1, with the Englishman potentially being absent until April.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of weeks.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 2 (vs. Getafe)

Rodrygo has been dealing with right hamstring tendinosis, and the Brazilian will need to be assessed before his availability for this match can be determined.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Mbappe is currently sidelined for Real Madrid due to a knee injury, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the Frenchman will be able to make his return.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Ceballos is facing up to two months on the sidelines with a calf injury, with the Spaniard not potentially being available again until the end of April.

Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Neck

Possible return date: Unknown

Asencio was stretchered off the field against Benfica on Wednesday night in a neck brace after a heavy fall in the second half - the centre-back has been given the all-clear, but he is set to sit at least this match out as a precaution.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no suspension issues for this match.