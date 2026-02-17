Preview: FC Noah vs. AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Feb 2026 14:20 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 14:22

Having already made history by advancing this far in the Conference League, FC Noah will seek a positive result in Thursday’s first leg against AZ Alkmaar at Abovyan City Stadium.

No Armenian side has ever reached the playoff stage in Europe, and Sandro Perkovic’s team aims to make even more history by eliminating the one-time UEFA Cup finalists.

Match preview

It has taken only nine years since their establishment for Noah to make Armenian football history by not only reaching the main stage of continental football in consecutive years, but also going one step further this term.

Having exited after finishing the league phase 31st of 36 clubs in 2024-25, Perkovic has fared better in his maiden year in charge than his predecessor Rui Mota by ending in the top 24 this term, impressively placing 19th.

That standing came about after Noah claimed eight points from a possible 18, a modest return in isolation, but doubly admirable in comparison to last season when they notched just four points.

Digging deeper, the goals conceded column this term has been significantly better, with Mota’s side letting in 16, while Perkovic’s team were breached just seven times in six games, notably not conceding more than two goals in any match.

While they have endured mixed results in preparatory games heading into Thursday’s contest, going winless in four friendlies, Noah — who have claimed three home wins from four overall in the Conference League this term — now aim to add a fourth at the expense of their Dutch opponents.

© Imago / ANP

AZ are seemingly in recovery after a drop-off in January, which witnessed one win in four across all competitions, with the first defeat in that run costing Maarten Martens his job in Alkmaar.

February has brought more cheer for the Cheese Farmers, who head into this week’s continental match unbeaten in three, with two 2-1 victories sandwiching a 1-1 draw with Ajax in the Eredivisie.

Those results mean that Lee-Roy Echteld is one more positive outcome away from going four unbeaten for the first time since early to mid-December, when they claimed two wins and drew as many games, including a 3-0 continental victory away at Drita.

That triumph was notable as it marked the Alkmaar outfit’s first positive result away from home in Europe after a 4-0 hammering at AEK Larnaca and a 3-1 reverse at Crystal Palace, and De Kaasboeren now look to secure consecutive wins on the road on Thursday.

A slow start threatened to undermine AZ’s continental prospects, as they secured only three points from their first nine, but the Cheese Farmers recovered in the second half of the league phase by taking seven points from three matches.

Those results were especially striking as the Eredivisie side navigated those 270 minutes without conceding, beating Shelbourne (2-0) and Drita before playing out a goalless encounter against Jagiellonia on matchday six, highlighting a seeming upward trajectory.

They now carry that unbeaten three-match run into Thursday’s game in Armenia, looking to avoid defeat against Perkovic’s side and to take a positive result into next week’s reverse fixture in Alkmaar.

FC Noah Conference League form:

W

D

L

D

W

L

FC Noah form (all competitions):

D

D

D

L

W

L

AZ Alkmaar Conference League form:

L

W

L

W

W

D

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago

Goncalo Gregorio appears to be Noah’s only absentee, with the forward not featuring since July due to a serious knee injury.

No player has netted more than Nardin Mulahusejnovic’s five goals in this year’s competition, and the forward — who has scored 83.3% of the Armenian club’s six strikes in the Conference League — aims to add to his impressive tally.

AZ’s Sven Mijnans has scored two fewer goals than Mulahusejnovic, and the attacking midfielder’s timely return from injury at the weekend boosts the Cheese Farmers’ prospects in Abovyan.

While a start is uncertain, Isak Jensen has performed commendably in Europe so far, scoring two and setting up one in three starts and six appearances overall, underlining his match-altering potential if called upon by the Dutch side.

De Kaasboeren, though, will be without the suspended Mateo Chavez, while Jordy Clasie (ankle), Denso Kasius, Kees Smit and Seiya Meikuma are battling injuries.

FC Noah possible starting lineup:

Fayulu; Saintini, Silva, Eteki; Boakye, Ferreira, Oshima, Sualehe; Jakolis, Mulahusejnovic; Aias

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Zoet; Dijkstra, Goes, Penetra, De Wit; Boogaard, Koopmeiners; Patati, Mijnans, Jensen; Parrott

We say: FC Noah 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

With Mulahusejnovic in prolific form for the hosts and AZ welcoming back attacking talent like Mijnans, both sides have the tools to hurt one another.

However, the Dutch side’s superior European pedigree and improved defensive performances on the continent as the competition has progressed should be enough to see them edge a tight contest in Armenia.

