Where Bukayo Saka ranks among Premier League's best-paid players as new Arsenal contract 'signed'

By Ben Knapton | 17 Feb 2026 15:22

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has reportedly put pen to paper on his new Gunners contract that will make him Mikel Arteta's highest-paid player.

The Hale End graduate entered the final 18 months of his contract in January, but there was never any concern over a potential exit for the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Last month, it was reported that Saka had verbally agreed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, who have tied the England international down for the peak years of his career.

Now, only the official announcement is waiting, as BBC Sport claims that Saka has now signed his long-term Gunners agreement, which will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2031.

How much will Bukayo Saka earn with new Arsenal contract?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

As part of his new deal, Saka's wages will reportedly rise to more than £300,000 per week, making the winger the best-paid player in Arsenal's squad after years of consistently strong displays.

Saka last extended his contract in 2023, and that renewal saw his salary rise to a reported £195,000 per week, which is currently the seventh-highest pay packet on the Arsenal books.

However, Saka will now leapfrog Viktor Gyokeres, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz - formerly Arsenal's biggest earner on £280k per week - to become their current highest-paid sportsman.

Saka's blockbuster renewal is just reward for a player who has registered 77 goals and 78 assists in 296 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, leading to two Gunners Player of the Season awards in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and the PFA Young Player of the Year prize in 2022-23.

The 24-year-old has failed to hit his highest highs this season, but he has still amassed a respectable seven goals and seven assists from 33 matches in all competitions.

Where does Bukayo Saka rank among Premier League's best-paid players?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Now part of the exclusive £300k-a-week club, Saka is one of the five highest earners in the Premier League, according to data from football salaries website Capology.

If the Arsenal winger is indeed pocketing more than £300,000 a week as has been reported, he has overtaken Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes, both of whom take home exactly £300k at Manchester City and Manchester United respectively.

However, Saka still trails behind Fernandes's Man Utd teammate Casemiro - who is on a £350k-a-week deal - and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, who earns the same amount.

At the top of the pile, Erling Haaland is by far and away the highest-paid Premier League player on £525,000 a week, while Mohamed Salah is on a £400k-a-week agreement with champions Liverpool.

Saka has earned his status as one of the Premier League's top five earners, though, but what the attacker no doubt wants more is a shiny Premier League or Champions League trophy in red and white.