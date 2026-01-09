Arsenal transfer news: Gunners star attacker 'agrees' new five-year deal

By Carter White | 09 Jan 2026 14:23

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a new five-year contract with star attacker Bukayo Saka.

The 24-year-old started once again for the Gunners on Thursday night, when they drew 0-0 with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

It is arguable that Mikel Arteta's side did well to escape with a single point from the contest after an improved second-half display from the visiting Reds.

The North London side missed the chance to go eight points clear at the very summit of the Premier League standings.

Arsenal are now six points in front of both Manchester City and Aston Villa ahead of FA Cup action this weekend.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Arsenal, Saka 'agree' new five-year deal

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have added another name to the list of recent contract extensions within the first-team ranks.

The report claims that the Gunners have agreed a deal which secures the long-term future of Saka at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old is now supposedly contracted to the North Londoners until the summer of 2031, adding an extra four years onto his previous terms.

Those now outdated agreements were set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season, however Arsenal were never going to let the situation get to that point.

It is claimed that Saka would be fancied by most of the top teams in world football, although his commitment to the Arsenal project is unwavering.

© Imago

Saka joins the growing list

Close to reaping the first significant rewards of their progression under head coach Arteta, Arsenal have spent this season tying key players down on new deals.

Centre-back duo William Saliba and Gabriel have both signed fresh contracts, whilst the futures of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have also been addressed.

Saka could take a well-deserved rest when the Gunners travel to Championship strugglers Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.