Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Gunners fail to capitalise in Premier League title race

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Jan 2026 22:17 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 22:25

Arsenal's goalless stalemate with Liverpool saw them fail to capitalise on their rivals in the Premier League title race.

The first moment of note came near the half-hour mark, when William Saliba's backpass hit an onrushing David Raya, with Conor Bradley's lob striking the crossbar.

Jeremie Frimpong went down injured in Arsenal's box later in the first half, with Piero Hincapie appearing to clip the back of his heel, though no penalty was awarded.

Hincapie was forced off due to an apparent muscle problem before the hour mark, and Mikel Arteta opted to bring on Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Bradley was stretchered off in stoppage time, with Gabriel Martinelli reacting in an unsavoury manner to the injured right-back, though his injury did not impact the final moments as the teams settled for a draw.

Arsenal end the night in first place with 49 points, whereas Liverpool are fourth with 35 points after 21 matchweeks.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Arsenal had an opportunity to move eight points ahead of both Aston Villa and Manchester City, who both dropped points on Wednesday, but they instead remained six points ahead.

Mikel Arteta's side still boast a healthy lead, but they have been ahead in title races before, so their failure to capitalise is somewhat concerning.

Liverpool looked to use a defensive shape for much of the game, with the team often defending with five and six players in the backline.

Their performance at the Emirates was admirable, and they were undoubtedly the more threatening team.

It looks as if Arne Slot will be without Bradley for a significant period, and his injury will come as a blow given the manager's squad is already thin.

ARSENAL VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

27th min: Conor Bradley (Liverpool) hits crossbar

Liverpool so close to taking the lead!



Conor Bradley's effort CRASHES against the crossbar! ? pic.twitter.com/ylmgvHplPs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 8, 2026

Saliba pokes a Liverpool pass back to an onrushing Raya, and the ball bounces off the goalkeeper and into the path of Bradley, who lobs the ball over the pair and hits the bar.

So close from Liverpool!

35th min: Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) penalty claim

Frimpong races into Arsenal's box and goes down clutching his ankle, seemingly under no contact, but replays show Hincapie did clip the back of his heel.

No penalty!

56th min: Piero Hincapie (Arsenal) injury

Hincapie goes down with an apparent muscle injury, and he cannot continue despite receiving treatment.

Lewis-Skelly comes on.

90+5th min: Conor Bradley (Liverpool) injury

Bradley clears the ball and his knee buckles in the aftermath, and the right-back leaves on a stretcher.

Martinelli reacted in an unsportsmanlike manner after the defender's injury.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RYAN GRAVENBERCH

Ryan Gravenberch was key to Liverpool's defensive performance at the Emirates, helping to shield the backline in a deeper midfield role.

He often recovered the ball following an Arsenal turnover, and his ability to shield the ball and drive forward helped drag the Reds up the pitch.

ARSENAL VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 48%-52% Liverpool

Shots: Arsenal 9-8 Liverpool

Shots on target: Arsenal 4-0 Liverpool

Corners: Arsenal 3-0 Liverpool

Fouls: Arsenal 10-9 Liverpool

BEST STATS

5 - Liverpool (28%) and Arsenal (35%) both rank in the bottom five for percentage of Premier League goals scored in first halves this season; however, they are the two top scorers in second halves (26 Arsenal, 23 Liverpool). Telegraphed. pic.twitter.com/HjSgAbV3su — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 8, 2026

Liverpool go TEN without defeat in all competitions ??



That poor run is long behind them ? pic.twitter.com/bjR1uD4OMB — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) January 8, 2026

FT: Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool



Arsenal and Liverpool play out a goalless draw in the Premier League for the first time since August 2015.#ARSLIV | @bet365 | #Ad pic.twitter.com/14XoTrfV0B — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 8, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal are in FA Cup action on Sunday against Portsmouth, and they will take on Chelsea on Wednesday in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash.

As for Liverpool, they will be expected to come out on top when they host Barnsley in the FA Cup on Monday, and fans will expect a winning return in the Premier League against Burnley on January 17.