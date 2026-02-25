Real Madrid 2-1 Benfica: Vinicius Junior on verge of history as Brazilian makes his point in Bernabeu success

By Matt Law | 25 Feb 2026 22:29 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 22:32

Vinicius Junior continued his excellent run of form with a vital goal in Real Madrid's 2-1 success over Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff on Wednesday night.

All eyes were on Vinicius after what occurred in the first leg in Portugal last week.

A glorious goal from Vinicius saw Real Madrid win 1-0 in the first match between the two teams, but the Brazilian faced criticism for his dance celebration, which led to him picking up a yellow card.

Vinicius accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him shortly after the goal, and the 20-year-old was suspended for the second leg at Bernabeu, as UEFA investigate the allegation.

Real Madrid's attacker came up with a decisive moment in the second leg, carefully placing the ball into the bottom corner in the 80th minute.

Vini Jr. places it past the goalkeeper and Real Madrid lead 3-1 on aggregate ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/E6H8KcnQTA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 25, 2026

Vinicius scores vital goal in Real Madrid success

Vinicius once again hit his dancing celebration, with the forward making a point.

The Brazilian has now scored in each of his last five appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions - netting six times in total - which has equalled his best scoring run for the club, which previously occurred between August and September 2022, scoring six times.

Vinicius will be bidding to make history when Real Madrid resume their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Monday night.

The 25-year-old has now scored 13 goals and registered 11 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign.

Vinicius Jr. danced after scoring Real Madrid's second goal against Benfica ? pic.twitter.com/aShnU4Zsme — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 25, 2026

What next for Real Madrid in the Champions League?

Real Madrid have navigated their way into the last-16 stage of the Champions League courtesy of a 3-1 aggregate success over Benfica, and there was a lot of emotion surrounding the tie.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side will now be waiting to learn the outcome of Friday's draw, with the Spanish giants set to take on either Sporting Lisbon or Manchester City.

Real Madrid will be determined to recover Jude Bellingham as soon as possible, while adding Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo back into the mix will make the capital team a match for any team in the competition.