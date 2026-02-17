Preview: Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Fiorentina - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 17 Feb 2026 16:07 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 16:15

Kicking off their Conference League knockout-round playoff, Jagiellonia Bialystok and Fiorentina will meet in Poland for Thursday's first leg.

After next week's return, the aggregate winner will meet either Strasbourg or another Polish team, Rakow Czestochowa, in the last 16.

Match preview

Having already held Strasbourg and Shkendija to 1-1 draws on their travels, Jagiellonia finished their league phase campaign with a tense goalless stalemate away to AZ Alkmaar - and that proved enough for a playoff place.

Early home wins against Hamrun Spartans and KuPS had put Adrian Siemieniec's side in a strong position, before a 2-1 defeat to Rayo Vallecano left their progress in some doubt.

Though they never scored more than once in any of their six fixtures, Jaga have proven tough to beat: including qualifiers, that home loss to Rayo is their sole defeat in a dozen European games this season.

The Bialystok-based club are currently enjoying the best spell in their long history, having finally won a first league title in 2024 before reaching the Conference League quarter-finals last term.

Leading the way again in Poland's Ekstraklasa, Saturday's 0-0 draw with Cracovia left them two points clear of a crowded chasing pack, and with one game in hand.

Now, Jaga will meet Italian opponents for the very first time, aiming to gain an advantage for next week's second leg at Stadio Franchi.

By comparison with their hosts, Fiorentina are experienced continental campaigners, going unbeaten across four previous visits to Poland.

Having lifted the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1961, the Viola were also Conference League runners-up twice in the past three years.

However, in stark contrast to their recent journeys - which all ended in the semis or final - the Tuscan club have limped through this term's competition so far.

Struggling in Serie A, they started well enough in Europe, but consecutive defeats to Mainz and AEK Athens left them in trouble before a vital home victory over Dynamo Kyiv.

Then, on the sixth and final matchday, Paolo Vanoli's side were beaten by Lausanne, leaving them 15th in the table and facing a tricky knockout playoff.

Back on the domestic scene, Fiorentina are still scrapping for top-flight survival, now sitting three points adrift of safety.

Recently denied victory in stoppage time by Torino, they did conquer Como last week, gaining swift revenge for being dumped out of the Coppa Italia.

Since arriving in November, Vanoli has certainly overseen an improvement, but his team remain fragile, having kept just a single clean sheet in their last 20 Serie A matches.

Jagiellonia Bialystok Conference League form:

W D D W L D

Jagiellonia Bialystok form (all competitions):

L D D W W D

Fiorentina Conference League form:

W W L L W L

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

W L L L D W

Team News

Jagiellonia will be without two key players for the first leg, both due to suspension: star striker Afimico Pululu was sent off against AZ, while long-serving captain Taras Romanczuk accumulated three yellow cards in the league phase.

Greek forward Dimitris Rallis may replace Pululu, and there are several candidates to deputise for Romanczuk in central midfield.

Elsewhere, Sergio Lozano and Dusan Stojinovic are expected to miss out through to injury.

Excluding qualifying, Jesus Imaz is the only Jaga player to score more than once in Europe this season, with two goals so far; Fiorentina's joint-top scorers Albert Gudmundsson and Cher Ndour also have two apiece.

Ndour missed last month's loss in Lausanne while serving a ban, but he could return to the starting XI on Thursday, featuring in a remodelled lineup.

The likes of Edin Dzeko, Pablo Mari and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia have since departed, with new boys Jack Harrison, Manor Solomon and Giovanni Fabbian replacing them.

Due to injury, another recent signing, Daniele Rugani, and Gudmundsson will both join long-term absentee Tariq Lamptey on the sidelines.

Having endured a downturn compared to last season - when he finished second in Serie A's Capocannoniere charts and made an impact on the Conference League - frontman Moise Kean will try to build on his match-winning penalty against Como.

Jagiellonia Bialystok possible starting lineup:

Abramowicz; Wojtuszek, Vital, Pelmard, Wdowik; Mazurek, Drachal; Nahuel, Imaz, Pozo; Rallis

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

Martinelli; Dodo, Comuzzo, Pongracic, Fortini; Mandragora, Ndour; Parisi, Fabbian, Solomon; Kean

We say: Jagiellonia Bialystok 2-1 Fiorentina

On home turf, Jagiellonia should be too strong for flaky Fiorentina, as the Italian side have been below their best for several months.

While the Viola do not travel well, the Polish champions are tough to beat in Bialystok, so they can claim a slim first-leg lead.

