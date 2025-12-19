Preview: FC Volendam vs Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 19 Dec 2025 20:46 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 20:54

FC Volendam and Sparta Rotterdam draw the curtain on the midway point of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign with a meeting at the Kras Stadion on Sunday.

Despite scoring more and conceding fewer goals, the hosts currently find themselves five places and six points adrift of their visitors, who are seeking continued success in this fixture after cruising to a league double last time out.

Match preview

Following three straight defeats by a combined score of 8-2, Volendam headed into their KNVB Beker last-32 clash against Derde Divisie outfit Genemuiden on Thursday feeling far from festive.

Anything but a victory would have been deemed catastrophic for Rick Kruys's men, and while they did manage to get the job done in extra time, their performance was from from convincing and hardly gives reason for optimism going forward.

Het Andere Oranje have managed just four points from a possible 18 since the start of November and currently find themselves outside the relegation zone of the Eredivisie table only on account of their superior goal difference to Heracles'.

A return to winning ways in their final outing of 2025 would be a welcome boost for Volendam, who get 2026 underway with tough assignments against AZ Alkmaar, Utrecht and Ajax, three of the current top eight teams.

Sandwiched in between those aforementioned matches is a repeat of this weekend's affair, albeit on cup duty this time around, handing the hosts two quickfire opportunities in three weeks to exact revenge on their visitors for both of last season's defeats.

© Imago

Sparta Rotterdam navigated their KNVB Beker assignment with relative ease, running out 5-1 winners over Willem II on Thursday to secure safe passage into the round of 16.

However, like their next opponents, Maurice Steijn's men have also picked up only four points from their last six league outings after they were comprehensively thrashed 3-0 by Heerenveen on Sunday to leave them currently in the bottom half of the standings.

De Kasteelheren's ongoing end-of-the-year struggles are in keeping with their shambolic display in 2024, when they failed to win any of their final 11 league outings, a slump in form that ultimately derailed their campaign in the long run.

Given their dominance over Volendam, Sparta will have their sights set on securing maximum points this weekend to help get back on track and arrest a slump in form since October's bright run, which saw them go unbeaten in all five matches.

Sunday's visitors have often flown out of the blocks against their hosts, breaking the deadlock in 10 straight meetings, and another bright start this weekend should set the tone for a positive result.

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:

L

W

D

L

L

L

FC Volendam form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

L

W

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

L

L

D

L

W

L

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Thirty-four-year-old Mawouna Amevor is ineligible to play any part for Volendam this weekend after receiving his marching orders in the 3-0 defeat to Volendam.

Anthony Descotte and Robin van Cruijsen are also unavailable for the home side through injury, but Robert Muhren is fit to feature again after returning to action in midweek.

Ahead of the commencement of the Africa Cup of Nations, Sparta's Said Bakari is currently on international duty with Comoros.

Following his man-of-the-match display against Willem II, Shunsuke Mito has now been directly involved in four goals in his last three starts, making him one to keep an eye on.

Bruno Martins Indi and Sayfallah Ltaief have returned from respective injury concerns, although neither is expected to be handed a recall to the visitors' XI here.

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Ugwu, Mbuyamba, Verschuren, Leliendal; Bukala, Yah; Oehlers, Kokcu, Ideho; Veerman

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Kleijn, Quintero, Young, Sambo; Kitolano, Baas; Mito, Duijvestijn, Van Bergen; Lauritsen

We say: FC Volendam 1-2 Sparta Rotterdam

Clean sheets have been at a premium for both teams of late, and it is hard to see either of them coming away unbreached here.

Having said that, Sparta just about have the edge heading into this weekend's matchup, so we are leaning towards a narrow win for the visitors.

