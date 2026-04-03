Preview: FC Volendam vs Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Apr 2026 22:35

Feyenoord could be forced to concede the Eredivisie title to the PSV Eindhoven if they lose against hosts FC Volendam at Kras Stadion on Sunday.

The visitors are second with 53 points but trail league-leaders PSV by 15 points with 18 points left to play for, whereas their opponents are fourth last in 15th place with 27 points.

Match preview

Volendam are only above the 16th-placed relegation playoff spot due to goal difference, and they still have to play three of the bottom five.

The hosts were beaten 2-0 by Sparta Rotterdam on March 21, their third consecutive defeat in the top flight, losing by a cumulative score of 7-1.

Only Heracles (two) have scored fewer times than Palingboeren over their last five matchweeks (four), and only two teams conceded more in that same period of games (10).

Boss Rick Kruys will know that his side are winless in five meetings with Feyenoord, losing on four occasions, including when they lost 3-1 in the reverse league fixture on November 1, 2025.

Despite their struggles of late, Volendam have still managed to win three of their past five games at Kras Stadion, settling for one stalemate and suffering just one loss in that stretch.

© Imago / ANP

Feyenoord fought back against Ajax to draw 1-1 on March 22, and they will feel they should have taken three points considering they faced just 0.21 xG and two shots on target.

While the title is almost certainly beyond their reach, the visitors' place in the final Champions League spot is by no means secure given just five points separate them from fourth-placed Ajax.

Head coach Robin van Persie has overseen two draws, one victory and one defeat in his last four in charge, but his team did triumph in their prior three fixtures.

De Trots van Zuid have scored at least two goals in three of their five most recent games, though they also conceded seven goals in that time.

Feyenoord have failed to win seven of their last eight matches on their travels, succumbing to defeat on five occasions.

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:

W

L

W

L

L

L

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

W

W

L

D

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport

Volendam winger Benjamin Pauwels is a doubt due to a muscle injury, and if he is unable to recover in time, Joel Ideho and Bilal Ould-Chikh could be asked to support number nine Brandley Kuwas.

Midfielders Alex Plat and Yannick Leliendal may play ahead of central defenders Mawouna Amevor and Nick Verschuren.

Feyenoord have concerns about numerous players, including forwards Leo Sauer and Sem Steijn, though the latter is scheduled to return in the coming days.

Raheem Sterling and Anis Hadj Moussa could flank striker Ayase Ueda, who has scored 22 league goals in 26 appearances.

There are doubts about the fitness of centre-back Jeremiah St. Juste, so perhaps fans will see a central pairing of Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Ugwu, Amevor, Verschuren, Meijers; Plat, Leliendal; Ould-Chikh, Kokcu, Ideho; Kuwas

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Watanabe, Ahmedhodzic, Bos; Moder, Targhalline, Valente; Moussa, Ueda, Sterling

We say: FC Volendam 1-1 Feyenoord

Feyenoord's away performances have not been convincing, and it would not be surprising if they encountered a number of difficulties at Kras Stadion.

Volendam have been considerably stronger at home than on the road, and perhaps they will have enough to take at least a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.