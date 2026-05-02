Preview: Mirassol vs Corinthians - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 02 May 2026 20:08

On Sunday, May 3, Mirassol will host Corinthians at the Estadio Campos Maia in a 14th-round Campeonato Brasileiro fixture, with both sides positioned in the lower half of the table and eager to improve their standing as the match concludes another round of the national competition.

Mirassol have returned to winning ways after previously securing their only victory on the opening matchday of the season and are also enjoying a positive run in the Copa Libertadores, while Corinthians, much like their hosts, had gone without a win since February 19 before ending that drought with a victory last weekend.

Match preview

On Wednesday, April 29, Mirassol defeated Always Ready 2-0 at the Maiao in the Copa Libertadores, with goals from Eduardo and Alesson, and despite being reduced to ten men following the dismissal of centre-back Joao Victor, they held firm to see out the result until the final whistle.

The victory moved them onto six points in the group, level with LDU and Lanús but still in third place due to an inferior goal difference, leaving them outside the direct qualification spots.

The contrast in Mirassol’s performances in 2026 has been striking, as they boast a perfect home record in the Copa Libertadores with three wins from three matches, while their Brasileirao campaign paints a far bleaker picture, with the side sitting 18th on just nine points from 12 games, having recorded two wins, three draws and seven defeats, including a recent 1-0 loss to Sao Paulo.

In the national championship, their form has been particularly poor, with four defeats in their last five matches and no clean sheets recorded so far, highlighting that their positive Libertadores displays have not translated into domestic success.

Another key factor has been the importance of the opening goal, as Mirassol tend to win the majority of their home matches when they score first, but struggle significantly when they fall behind, making the first goal potentially decisive against a Corinthians side known for its defensive solidity.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Corinthians, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 victory over Penarol at the Neo Quimica Arena on Thursday, April 30, in the third round of the Copa Libertadores, with goals from Gustavo Henrique and Jesse Lingard.

That result maintained their perfect record in the competition, leaving them top of Group E with nine points from three wins, six goals scored and none conceded.

Their previous Sunday’s win over Vasco ended a near two-month wait for a league victory and lifted them from 17th to 14th in the table, moving them out of the relegation zone.

Under Fernando Diniz, Corinthians have achieved an unprecedented level of defensive consistency at the club, keeping a clean sheet in every match since his appointment, with a run of seven games yielding five wins and two draws as they remain unbeaten and defensively resolute, even when reduced to ten men.

Diniz has explained that this defensive strength begins from the front, with attackers pressing aggressively and contributing to defensive duties from the outset, marking a shift from his previous reputation for overseeing attack-minded teams that were often vulnerable at the back.

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

WDW

Mirassol form (all competitions):

LDWDW

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

WWW

Corinthians form (all competitions):

WWDWWW

Team News

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Mirassol head into the match with two injury absentees, as Igor Carius and Negueba remain sidelined, leaving Rafael Guanaes with an almost full squad to choose from for this important home fixture.

However, their attacking struggles persist, with just three goals scored in their last five matches and a failure to find the net against Sao Paulo, placing much of the creative burden on Reinaldo, although the team’s overall output still falls short of their more productive Copa Libertadores home displays.

Corinthians, by contrast, arrive with several absentees, mainly due to suspension, as Gustavo Henrique and Carrillo are unavailable after accumulating yellow cards, while Andre misses out following a red card in the last round, and Memphis Depay, Charles, Hugo, Tchoca, Kayke and Gui Negao all remain sidelined through injury.

They are boosted, however, by the return of goalkeeper Hugo Souza and full-back Matheuzinho from suspension, while Andre Ramalho is expected to step in at centre-back and the midfield will be reshaped with Raniele and Breno Bidon, allowing Rodrigo Garro to operate in a more advanced creative role, a key element in a side that has recorded seven consecutive clean sheets.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Formiga, Victor, Machado, Reinaldo; Moura, Aldo, Eduardo; Shaylon, Alesson, Luis

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Paulista, Ramalho, Bidu; Raniele, Bidon; Garro; Lingard, Vitinho; Alberto

We say: Mirassol 1-1 Corinthians

Mirassol enter the fixture buoyed by their Copa Libertadores win over Always Ready but continue to endure a difficult Brasileirao campaign, with just one win in eight rounds, although their strong home form offers encouragement and should provide extra motivation in front of their supporters.

Corinthians, meanwhile, are enjoying their best spell under Fernando Diniz, remaining unbeaten in their last six matches and maintaining a perfect record in the Copa Libertadores, with their defensive solidity standing out, although the physical demands of playing a third match in under ten days could take a toll, making a draw the most likely outcome between a determined home side and a technically strong but potentially fatigued visiting team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.